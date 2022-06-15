 Surf's Back Up | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 15, 2022 News » Local News

Surf's Back Up 

Bend Whitewater Park's surf wave will be back online with new rules after the tragic death of a 17-year-old surfer

By

Bend Park and Recreation District plans to reactivate the surf wave at the Bend Whitewater Park on June 18, about six weeks after 17-year-old Ben Murphy became trapped underwater while surfing the wave. That event prompted its closure and an investigation into what caused the incident.

click to enlarge JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel

The investigation into the incident suggests Murphy's foot got stuck in a 2-inch space between the pneumatic gate that shapes the surf wave and a stationary gate. Water levels on April 30 were low, which increased the risk of a surfer touching the bottom of the river or gate system, the investigation concluded. It also noted Murphy's surf leash, a cord that connects the surfboard to a surfer's leg, was marked by black rubber that likely came from the rubber framing around the gate.

BPRD installed "sweepers" on the static block to close the gap between the movable pneumatic gate and stationary gates. Going forward, it prohibits the use of surf leashes at the park and will encourage the use of helmets and personal flotation devices. Several surfers spoke out against the proposed leash ban at BPRD's board meeting on June 7, arguing it puts people floating downstream at risk of getting hit by loose boards.

The park district said it also plans to add a camera capable of zooming to better monitor the park and respond to emergencies and research upgrades that could alter waterflow more effectively.

Murphy is the only person to die at the whitewater park since it opened in 2015, but it's not the first time it's had to shut down the park for maintenance. Shortly after opening, the gates had to be repaired, and in 2016 the tubing channel was closed after people reported injuries after flipping their tube.

BPRD said it wasn't aware that people had gotten stuck before the incident but have heard anecdotal reports of surfers getting caught since. The park's reopening depends on the installaton of signage communicating new rules and a review of emergency protocol by Bend Fire. The board of directors will revisit other potential rule changes this summer after monitoring the park's new leash policy.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Juneteenth Celebration

Staff Pick
Juneteenth Celebration - Drake Park

Sat., June 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Low Bar or High Barrier?

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
    A group of teachers is asking Bend-La Pine Schools to rescind a pandemic-era policy that forbade grading students less than 50% More »

  • Local News »

    Searching for Summer

    • By David Sword
    • Jun 15, 2022
    Plot out a new place to wander with this photo collaboration, featuring local photographers and their adventures More »

  • Local News »

    Council Fills Vacancies

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
    Bend City Councilors appointed a mental health counselor and a victim advocate to two vacant council seats More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Low Bar or High Barrier?

    Low Bar or High Barrier?

    A group of teachers is asking Bend-La Pine Schools to rescind a pandemic-era policy that forbade grading students less than 50%
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
  • Council Fills Vacancies

    Council Fills Vacancies

    Bend City Councilors appointed a mental health counselor and a victim advocate to two vacant council seats
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
  • Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

    Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

    A proposed managed houseless camp is a step closer to becoming a reality
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 8, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly June 16, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation