Tableware, Gourmet Treats from Italy Among Items at New Box Factory Store 

Tastes of Italy and Europe are among the items available at a new store that opened Dec. 16 in the Box Factory in Bend. Borgo Rosati is a "lifestyle concept store" opened by Mimmo Rosati, featuring collections of tableware and gourmet foods from Italy, artwork from local and regional artists, furniture and even women's clothing.



Nicole Vulcan

Rosati, who comes from a ceramics and glassware background, and his wife, Kristin Lear Rosati, an interior designer, moved to Bend several years ago from Seattle. The store is designed and named after the concept of the "borgo," which means "village" or "town square" in Italian. Rosati aims to foster that "neighborhood feeling of connectivity" in the store's concept, he told the Source Weekly. Customers can find collections of dishes and cutlery, wine and beer glasses, napkins and tablecloths among the tableware, along with chocolates, nuts, wafers and other European foods, some bearing the Borgo Rosati name. The store also offers a selection of table wines under its own label. Going forward, the owners plan to host art showings and other special events inside the store.

Find Borgo Rosati at 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 175 in the Box Factory in Bend, and on Instagram @borgorosati.