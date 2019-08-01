TB: Cork & Barrel 

Eat Drink Bend's Nancy Patterson filed this report—and photos—from the KIDS Center Cork & Barrel fundraiser July 20.

The dinner setup at the Grand Cru.

At the Grand Cru Gala, four winemakers featured a pairing for the four dinner courses provided by Chef Franco Console of the Neuman Hotel Group. Tables were presented with an array of cheeses and jams served family-style while we enjoyed the first two courses, including roasted beets over a candied lemon and charcoal chèvre. After a main course of exquisitely prepared duck confit over a brown butter carrot purée, Chef Console presented us with a honey-butter-soaked cake topped with saffron cream and grilled peaches—all for the cause of raising money for KIDS Center.

Mushroom tarts at the Grand Cru.

Scallops in truffle oil at Tetherow.

Filet of beef at Tetherow.

Wine from Roxy Ann Winery.

Currents at the Riverhouse's crowd-pleasing pate.

Too Sweet Cakes' macarons.

Too Sweet Cakes' glittery cupcakes.

Abacela was a favorite wine of this writer.

Cork and Barrel is put on by the KIDS Center to raise funds for their organization; this year the KIDS Center celebrated its 25th year serving families of Central Oregon.Thursday evening started out with several intimate dinners, hosted by local high-end eateries, each featuring a wine maker from the Southern Oregon wine region. Lavish six-course meals were prepared to complement the pairings of wine provided by their partnered winery.Tetherow hosted RoxyAnn winery and brought forth divine courses like seared scallops in truffle oil, beautifully-presented watercress garnished with pickled gooseberries, and a cold-smoked filet of beef dressed in a scotch smoked cherry bordelaise. RoxyAnn Winery, which grows grapes from a family-owned property that’s been held by the same family since the late 1800s, served some of their best sellers including the 2018 Viognier and a 2015 Claret— its flagship and proprietary red blend.Friday evening we saw an array of small bites presented by many local caterers and restauranteurs. Currents at the Riverhouse served crowd-loving pâtè and Citizen Bar and Kitchen provided a lavish, graze-worthy cheese and charcuterie presentation. Italian-loving guests came back for seconds (and thirds) to get their hands on Trattoria Sbandati’s famous meatballs.Too Sweet Cakes took the (proverbial) cake in desserts— French macarons, tiny cupcakes garnished in edible glitter and mini cookie-pies were a few of the sweet offerings designed by Chef Shelbi Blok. And the wines—oh, the wine! Viognier and Tempranillo were the star varietals of the event.With European-like climates in Southern Oregon several months out of the year, grapes which are typically grown in France and Spain thrive in the Rogue Valley. Amongst some favorites from the evening— RoxyAnn’s 2018 Viognier and Apricity’s 2016 Tempranillo. However, I have to give my personal choice award to Abacela’s 2018 Grenache Rosé.