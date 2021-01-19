Teachers, School Staff to Get Vaccines Starting Jan. 25 

The plan to vaccinate local teachers

Bend-La Pine Schools will work with St. Charles Health System to provide vaccination to the district’s approximately 2,200 teachers and staff. Staff register through an app already in use by the district, Julianne Repman, director of communication and safety for BLPS, said via email. The district started using the tool to register teachers who already qualified under “Priority Group 1A,” like those who work with students in life skills and special education classrooms and those who provide critical medical care to students and staff.



“The tool is very intuitive, provides a menu of available vaccine openings, sends a confirmation reminder and even sends a reminder for your second vaccine appointment,” Repman said. “All current employees who would like the vaccine will have an opportunity to complete the series,” Repman said. “If all goes well, we anticipate the vaccine being offered to all current employees during a mass vaccine event over three to five days. Once a person gets a first dose then the second is all but assured three to four weeks afterwards—Pfizer in three [weeks] and Moderna in four [weeks].”



“If the vaccine supply holds, we would like to work with our partners to make the second and final dose available in February,” she said.

This echoes sentiments from OHA’s Allen, who said OHA hopes to see most of Oregon’s 100,000 educators, school staff and child care providers vaccinated in about two weeks, with a focus on “high-throughput” events.



“We need to prioritize our allocation of vaccine doses to high-volume, high-throughput sites,” Allen said—referencing Salem Health’s recent vaccine clinic at the state fairgrounds. “In coming weeks, we’re coordinating with hospitals and local public health partners to drive doses to similar large-scale vaccination clinics throughout the state.”



Public Information Officer for the Redmond School District, Sheila Miller, said the Redmond district employs about 940 educators and staff. Parents and students in Redmond can expect similar processes and timelines as those in Bend.



“All districts in the county are working together with the county health department to arrange this process,” Miller said via email.



Vaccinations through both BLPS and RSD will be voluntary, according to Repman and Miller. Repman said they expect 75% or more teachers to choose to receive the vaccine based on a recent survey. For privacy reasons, students and parents in both districts will not know if educators are vaccinated unless an educator choses to share the information.



Potential challenges to making seniors wait

“Oregon is in a fairly unique standing throughout the nation in saying that teachers will be part of the Phase 1 rollout,” Campbell said. He says he’s “not privy” to the OHA Vaccine Advisory Committee’s ongoing discussions on how to prioritize vaccinations, but that health equity seems to be a “fairly significant” principle the committee uses to decide how to prioritize vaccination.



“There is no disagreement among the state of Oregon and other national bodies—whether it’d be the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] or the National Academies—guidelines on this,” he said. “It’s a matter of what other principles go into the discussion about vaccine allocation.



“If you’re going only with health equity, then it seems to me that it's hard to justify prioritizing K-12 teachers and school staff personnel,” Campbell said



He said he would like to see the OHA better communicate how other principles affect their prioritization decisions—principles like trying to save the most lives, trying to treat people equally regardless of social role and fairness and transparency.



Want to know when you’re eligible for vaccination?

People living in Deschutes County can sign up online to receive an email when eligible based on age, occupation and potential high-risk factors.

With the supply of vaccines remaining flat, reprioritization had to occur, according to Brown and Allen. Instead of offering the vaccine simultaneously to both school staff and seniors 65 and older, school staff will be eligible for vaccination starting Jan. 25, with a few counties starting earlier.Seniors 80 and older who do not otherwise qualify under “Priority Group 1A,” will be eligible for vaccination Feb. 8, with additional seniors vaccinated in three waves, Allen said, starting with those 80 and older, then 75 and older followed by everyone 70 and then 65 and older.OHA officials did not say when those under 80 would begin receiving vaccines. However, Allen did point out that there’s cross-over between the most vulnerable seniors 65 and older and those already prioritized in “Priority Group 1A,” like seniors living in long-term care and assisted-living facilities.