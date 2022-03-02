 Teaching Girls the Dirt | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 02, 2022 News » Local News

Teaching Girls the Dirt 

Girls AllRide expands on the mountain-biking opportunities offered to women through Ladies AllRide

By

Mountain bikers in the region may already be familiar with Ladies AllRide, the mountain bike skills camps that bring people identifying as women together to learn skills and revel in the love of cycling in the dirt.

Now, the circle is expanding with the addition of Girls AllRide, offering up opportunities for the younger generation to ride and learn. I chatted with Liz Arollo, program coordinator and coach of Girls AllRide about the new programming.

Source Weekly: Explain what Girls AllRide is, and where we can see its programming happening – just in Central Oregon or elsewhere, too?

Liz Arollo: Girls AllRide has a mission to use mountain biking as a platform for youth to discover potential, build community and strengthen themselves—inside and out. The main goal is to help girls develop their mountain biking skills and have fun, but we also want to teach them how to face fears, believe in themselves and think positively.

click to enlarge CREDIT LIZ AROLLO
  • Credit Liz Arollo

We will integrate the same Ladies AllRide coaching philosophy where we relate mountain biking to life while making it fun and educational. We are passionate about helping the younger generation feel empowered and discover that they are capable of more than they thought possible! 

For the 2022 season we are only holding Girls AllRide camps in Bend. We do hope to offer the camps in other areas of Central Oregon and out of state with the Ladies AllRide Camps as we grow our program.

SW: What's an ideal age for the typical girl who already knows how to ride a bike to start mountain biking?

LA: If they know how to ride a bike they should try mountain biking!!! The Girls AllRide program's age range is from 9-15. This is the age where girls begin to face numerous physical and emotional challenges. Our program is unique in that we provide an encouraging environment to progress mountain biking skills as well as focus on building self-confidence. We do this through journaling and lessons from the book, "The Confidence Code for Girls," to gain the mental tools and to embrace their authentic self.  

SW: What bike skills should they already have?

LA: They should know how to start and stop on dirt or gravel roads without assistance and enjoy the challenge of riding on easy single or double-track terrain. 

SW: How can families help their girls prepare?

LA: Families can help their girls prepare by getting them familiar with riding on a bike on pavement first and once they are comfortable, have them get used to riding on dirt or gravel next. Take breaks as needed, have lots of snacks and make time for exploring in nature. 

SW: What has mountain biking brought to the lives of the people behind Girls AllRide?

LA: Mountain biking has taught me so much about myself and what I am capable of. Mountain biking has provided us with a community of like-minded people who are not only passionate about mountain biking but are also dedicated to building a supportive community.

SW: How can people get involved as either participants or volunteers or otherwise?

LA:  Let us know if you'd like to be involved by emailing us at: girls@ladiesallride.com

To register as a participant visit our website:
https://ladiesallride.com/girls-allride

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • No Farms Without Water

    No Farms Without Water

    Farmers in Jefferson County face a second summer of severe drought and less access to water from the Deschutes
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 15, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Soul in Motion Women's Circle

Soul in Motion Women's Circle

Thu., March 3, 6-7:15 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Hugh Hartman Holidays

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 2, 2022
    New holiday traditions at a Redmond elementary school confounded parents, who petitioned to get holiday celebrations back on the calendar More »

  • Local News »

    Mandates Ending Even Sooner

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 2, 2022
    Oregon is moving the end of indoor mask mandates sooner for the third time More »

  • Local News »

    Los mandatos terminan incluso más pronto

    • By Por Jack Harvel Tracudico por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Mar 2, 2022
    Por tercera ocasión, Oregon está adelantando el final del mandato del uso del cubrebocas en espacios interiores More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation