Terrebonne Depot Gets New Owners & Menu 

A pair of avid climbers are the new owners of Terrebonne Depot—the popular watering hole west of Smith Rock. Chefs Jamie Boucher and Even Schwender—who ran the Beta Bites food cart prior to this—have put together a new menu that includes salads, soups, risotto, rib eye, baby back ribs, burgers and sandwiches—plus a full bar. The restaurant re-opened April 9.
Terrebonne Depot
400 NW Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne
541-527-4339
terrebonnedepotrestaurant.com
