Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 05, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Terrebonne Depot Gets New Owners & Menu 

By

A pair of avid climbers are the new owners of Terrebonne Depot—the popular watering hole west of Smith Rock. Chefs Jamie Boucher and Even Schwender—who ran the Beta Bites food cart prior to this—have put together a new menu that includes salads, soups, risotto, rib eye, baby back ribs, burgers and sandwiches—plus a full bar. The restaurant re-opened April 9.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Terrebonne Depot
400 NW Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne
541-527-4339
terrebonnedepotrestaurant.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Food Carts, Terrebonne

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 5-12, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation