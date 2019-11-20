Thanksgiving Day Dining 

Cooking is my love language. It brings me a deep sense of purpose and allows me to share recipes I've curated with people I cherish. Every year, my family and I brainstorm holiday menu ideas and assign side dishes to those who've proven their mirepoix-making skills—that is until five years ago. I became so irate over the mayhem that unavoidably plays out in the kitchen every year, and I refused to attend the holiday unless we had it catered. I was met with some resistance, but the day turned out to be pleasant and free of stress.

Courtesy of Pronghorn Resort

No dirty dishes? We’ll cheers to that!

If you're seeking to spend less time in your kitchen this year, toss out the baster and check out a few of these local restaurants and lodges handling the turkey (and doing the dishes) on Thanksgiving Day.

Pronghorn Resort:

This mid-day buffet has everything ranging from a classic brunch to a traditional turkey-day spread, beginning with eggs benedict made to order and fresh cinnamon rolls. The harvest buffet includes dishes such as chicken-apple sausage stuffing and roasted beets with sage brown butter to pair with turkey or seared wild salmon. A variety of desserts, including pecan pie with a bourbon glaze, will be awaiting the final round. Reservations are required.

Buffet 11am-3pm; $62/adults, $20/children.

Courtesy of Hola!

Forget the turkey: Hola! is serving up ceviche this Thanksgiving.

I can't think of a better reason to boycott the kitchen and all things traditional than by heading out on Thanksgiving afternoon for ceviche and mezcal. As families settle down with dinner rolls and cubed butter, Hola!'s Old Mill District location will pour Palomas and wrap burritos. Even if you choose to enjoy a home-cooked meal next Thursday, you can always head to Hola! for a second helping.Open 11am- 10 pm.

Bend's oldest eatery will open during its regular business hours on Thanksgiving with its usual menu, including traditional tavern favorites such as flame-grilled rainbow trout, filet mignon, and beef stroganoff. While reservations are not required, they are recommended.

Open 11:30am-9pm.

10 Below:

It can be overwhelming to pack your plate with so many abundant choices at buffets. 10 Below makes decision-making reasonably easy with its Thanksgiving prix fixe menu. Answer only to "Soup or salad?" "Turkey or salmon?" and "Would you like another glass of wine?" Main courses include prime rib, pit-smoked ham and a vegetarian option. A live jazz piano performance will take place from 3-6 pm.

Noon-8 pm; $52/adults, $19/children, free for children five and younger.

The Phoenix:

With choices such as raspberry green salad with goat cheese, crab bisque and herb-crusted pork loin, the prix fixe menu has a taste of something for everyone. The feast ends with the choice of New York cheesecake or classic pumpkin pie. Reservations are recommended.

Dinner from 1-6 pm.

Sunriver Resort, Historic Great Hall:

Family-friendly Sunriver Resort has a Thanksgiving buffet menu to please all palates and accommodate large groups. The resort will serve a variety of appetizers, flatbreads, soups, salads and main dishes including cranberry-herb seared salmon. A kids' buffet features pepperoni pizza and chicken tenders. The dessert finale kicks off with variations of baked goods, seasonal pies and chocolate truffles. Reservations required.

Buffet 2-6 pm; $67/adults, $34/children, free for children five and younger.

Courtesy Sunriver Resort

Sunriver Resort hosts both visitors and locals at its Thanksgiving meal.

Broken Top Club:

Welcome to both members and non-members, this holiday buffet features a carving station of turkey and prime rib as well as bountiful entree and side dish options. Mac 'n' cheese, chicken tenders, and tater tots will be available for the littles. Reservations required.

Members/$48, Non-members/$53, Children/$18, Children six and under eat free.

Brasada Ranch:

Choose from a prix fixe menu, a bountiful buffet, or order your meal ala carte at one of three restaurants at the Powell Butte resort. A range of options will be available at each of the resort's eateries that will cater to families, couples, and Friendsgiving-goers. Reservations recommended.

Prices vary per restaurant.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School:

The neighborhood gathering spot will feature both traditional favorites as well as a full vegan menu. The meatless, egg-free and dairy-free menu will include root vegetables, vegan gravy and apple empanadas. Reservations are recommended.

Noon-6pm; $39/adults, $24/children, children four and under eat free.

Miyagi Ramen:

For those in need this Thanksgiving, Miyagi Ramen in The Box Factory is offering a free meal on Thanksgiving, from 11am-3pm.