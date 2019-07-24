Search
July 24, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » The Beer Issue

The Beer Issue 2019 

By

There’s no doubt that Central Oregon loves beer. It’s almost flowing through our veins.

We covered some of the business of beer, including its ups and downs—but in honor of that beloved beverage, we’re bringing our annual Beer Issue, including:

DESIGN BY SHANNON COREY
  • Design by Shannon Corey

Beer: It’s Still Flowing: It’s been a tough year for some craft brewers, but breweries are still contributing to the economy

Homebrewing 101: Local brewers share their tips for getting started

Brewer on Brewer: Well-known brewmasters swap tales of the industry

Still Slinging the Suds: A chat with a local guy who’s spent 18 years behind the bar

Drinking and Sport: For performance athletes, is drinking hurting or helping?

Well-Crafted Philanthropy: A toast to beers that give back in Central Oregon

Nothing tastes better than a cold beer and _____: A beer pairings roundup that satisfies a multitude of needs

Cocktails Get Canned: Oregon brewers begin a pivot to convenience cocktails

DESIGN BY DARRIS HURST
  • Design by Darris Hurst


