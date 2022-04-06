 The Great Northwest Nationals BMX Race | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 06, 2022 Outside » Go Here

The Great Northwest Nationals BMX Race 

By

Since 2008 the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center has played host to the Great Northwest Nationals BMX races. In 2022, it returns again after a two-year hiatus.

"We could not be more excited to get back to the Expo Center," says John David, chief strategy officer of USA BMX. The Great Northwest Nationals race is part of the national circuit for USA BMX and will play host to around 1,500 racers and plenty more observers.

click to enlarge Bend riders speed through the high desert track at the last in-person event in 2020. - COURTESY USA BMX VIA FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy USA BMX via Facebook
  • Bend riders speed through the high desert track at the last in-person event in 2020.

"We'll bring over 7,000 into the Redmond community," David said. Racers will span multiple age groups—a multigenerational and familial environment of passionate BMX enthusiasts. 

Being an indoor race means each year a group of 10 workers hand build a custom course using around 3,000 cubic yards of dirt. Races consist of participants mobbing 300 to 400 meters through jumps, bumps and big turns until reaching the finish line. There is no looping; just a one-shot attempt to go for gold with races generally lasting 30 to 40 seconds. This makes it so racers have to hit the sections perfectly to scrape ahead of the pack. 

The environment is exciting and rare for Central Oregon as locals generally watch bike races of a different flavor in longer mountain bike, cyclocross and road races. This race weekend will add diversity to the abundance of cycling experiences in Central Oregon.

A live stream is also available that can be observed through USA BMX's Facebook page or website, USABMX.com


Great Northwest Nationals
BMX Bike Race
Fri., April 8-Sun April 10
Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center
3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond
Free

