February 26, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020 

Highlighting an emerging and ever-changing industry

By

In an industry like this one, it’s perhaps more apt to ask not, “what’s changed?” but instead, “what hasn’t changed?” From rules around CBD testing to an explosion of farms growing hemp, keeping up can be a full-time job. Inside this issue, we give you a bird’s eye view of some of that hemp farm explosion in the local area. We also outline some of the recent ups and downs for CBD regulation, and offer a primer on the next big thing: CBG. Whether you’re a consumer, a producer or just someone interested in the industry, we hope the Leaflet, Central Oregon’s only cannabis magazine, gives you some local info on this dynamic and ever-changing industry!

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

What’s inside:

A Hemp Farm Explosion

A pictorial look at Central Oregon’s hemp farm boom

#InDaCouch

A stoner’s ideal night in, complete with snacks and shows

Where Does Weed Money Go?

The tax benefits of legal cannabis

Highly Englightened Discussions

How the Cascade Cannabis Association aims to entertain and educate consumers

Budtenders Weigh In

What products local purveyors are loving right now

Plants Over Pills

What the research says about CBD for mental health & more 

What is CBG Anyway?

Look out CBD: Another cannabinoid is rising

Check out the digital edition below:

click image DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
More in The Leaflet

  • #InDaCouch

    #InDaCouch

    When doing nothing feels so right: A case for staying in while living in a town that never seems to stop being out
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Hemp's Central Oregon Explosion

    Hemp's Central Oregon Explosion

    A bird's eye view of the proliferation of hemp farms in Central Oregon
    • by Greg Moring and Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Where Do Marijuana Taxes Go?

    Where Do Marijuana Taxes Go?

    The State has pumped millions into extra funding for schools, mental health and cops
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Plants Over Pills

    Plants Over Pills

    A growing body of scientific research demonstrates the antidepressant qualities of CBD
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • What is CBG?

    What is CBG?

    As the regulations around CBD remain in flux, another cannabinoid is getting more attention
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Make Cannabis Fun Again

    Make Cannabis Fun Again

    Local nonprofit works toward the local development of "weed culture" and education
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Feb 26, 2020
  • Your Budtenders' Favorite Products

    Your Budtenders' Favorite Products

    THC comes in many shapes and sizes—here's an inside look at what bud lovers enjoy the most
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Feb 26, 2020
