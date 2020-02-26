The Leaflet — Spring 2020 

In an industry like this one, it’s perhaps more apt to ask not, “what’s changed?” but instead, “what hasn’t changed?” From rules around CBD testing to an explosion of farms growing hemp, keeping up can be a full-time job. Inside this issue, we give you a bird’s eye view of some of that hemp farm explosion in the local area. We also outline some of the recent ups and downs for CBD regulation, and offer a primer on the next big thing: CBG. Whether you’re a consumer, a producer or just someone interested in the industry, we hope the Leaflet, Central Oregon’s only cannabis magazine, gives you some local info on this dynamic and ever-changing industry!
What’s inside:
