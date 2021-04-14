The Leaflet — Spring 2021 

C
onjure the tune and sing it with me: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” The staff here at the Source Weekly loves putting out this fine issue-within-an-issue you hold in your hands. We might even wager that it’s our favorite time of the year. From getting the deets on Oregon’s astronomical growth in cannabis sales, to having local budtenders weigh in on their favorite stuff for summer fun, let the latest Leaflet be your guide to cannabis bliss.
Darris Hurst & Matthew Ward
What's inside:
Will Redmond get pot shops?
– How the Hub City is prepping for federal legalization… or maybe even an earlier opt-in on dispensaries.
Summertime Vibes
– Local budtenders give their expert advice on what’s good right now in the world of edibles.
The Industry Now and Then
– A local couple weighs in on the past, present and future of the cannabis industry.
#VapeLife
– A review of a new vaporizer product from PAX Labs.
Weed by the Numbers
– Wow, Oregon sold a lot of pot this past year. We look at how much.