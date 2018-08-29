Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 29, 2018 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

The Little Woody Cheat Sheet 

Small fest, big beer

By
The Little Woody has been rolling out the barrels for 10 years. - BRIAN BECKER
  • Brian Becker
  • The Little Woody has been rolling out the barrels for 10 years.

Labor Day is here, and with it comes cooler weather, football on TV, and (in the case of Bend) the end of heavy traffic. Since 2009, it's also meant hanging out and drinking big, bold, barrel-aged beers like a rock star.

The Little Woody is celebrating its 10th year this Friday and Saturday, in the outdoor lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum. As always, it's bringing its A game. Twenty-three breweries and cideries will be pouring their best wood-aged products, served alongside half a dozen or so craft whiskies. Tokens can get spent pretty quickly as the evening goes on, but for fans of stout, strong ale, or Belgian styles, there's no more important event to attend in Bend. (Plus: During the final half-hour of the Saturday sessions, special tokens will go on sale, allowing visitors to fill an entire growler with whatever's remaining.)

Most of the local names will be there, of course. Boneyard's preparing a version of Suge Knite, their intensely powerful imperial stout, that's aged in second-use rum barrels and will no doubt be one to remember. Wild Ride's done something similar to its Force Stout, aging it in rye whiskey barrels from Crater Lake Spirits for an oaky edge on the caramel and chocolate flavors. And no barrel-oriented beer fest is complete without at least one pour from The Ale Apothecary, which will offer its flagship Sahalie wild ale and Ralph, a tart beer aged for over a year and made with white fir needles for a citrusy finish.

Don't be afraid to explore some of the lesser-known (to Oregon) breweries that'll be showing up at the Little Woody, though. Michigan-based Founders Brewing will have CBS, an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels that previously held maple syrup; it zoomed in and out of Bend's bars last winter, but now we've got another chance to try it. Epic Brewing's mostly known outside its stomping grounds of Utah and Colorado for heavy beers, and its Triple Barrel Big Bad Baptist (done in a mix of whiskey and rum barrels with coffee and coconut added), and won't disappoint on that front. Want something more unusual? Try out Oakshire's Fruit Farm Pinot Noir, a blended farmhouse ale that pours out a rich shade of purple and provides berry flavors that will make tasters immediately nostalgic for fall weather.

The Little Woody Barrel Aged Beer and Whiskey Festival

Fri., Aug 31-Sat. Sept. 1. 5pm-10pm Fri./noon-10pm Sat.

Deschutes Historical Museum

129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend

bendticket.com

VIP package $30/ Tasting package $15 adv.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 29-September 5, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Kevin Gifford

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation