 The Local's Bin: A Central Oregon Music Playlist for Troubled Times | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 18, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

The Local's Bin: A Central Oregon Music Playlist for Troubled Times 

Listening to local music can soothe your soul right now—plus, it helps musicians stay afloat

By
The music scene is hurting right now. For fans, sure. We aren't able to go out and see shows. But for artists, bands and venues, the struggle is much more acute. Touring and playing concerts are a giant part of a musician's livelihood, and right now that's not an option.

click to enlarge When streaming music, just pretend it's classic vinyl. It's cooler that way. - UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash
  • When streaming music, just pretend it's classic vinyl. It's cooler that way.

One thing listeners can do to help ease this period on artists is buy and stream their music. I say "buy first" because that is always the better option. But times are tough right now, and if you can't spare some bucks on buying a new album, we made a playlist of local artists so you can instead play their music for hours while you're practicing social distancing. (Editor's note: Artists will make a small sum from the streaming service. We've elected to create a playlist for local artists specifically because it's going to benefit them in some way. If the playlist didn't involve something going to artists—even if it's a small amount—we wouldn't be doing it.)

This playlist is something we plan to keep running continuously and will update as your favorite local bands release new music. Right now we have 20 featured songs from 20 different Central Oregon artists on the playlist as a start, so feel free to comment songs you'd like to see added on there.

However, if you can buy some tunes, I recommend doing so this Friday on Bandcamp. From midnight to midnight on March 20 the music hosting site and publication will waive its revenue shares. One whole day of full music sales can go a long way to artists as we proceed through this COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the playlist below and please let us know what you'd like to see on here. For now, it's time to jam.



See all our Coronavirus coverage on our Coronavirus HQ page. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 11-18, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation