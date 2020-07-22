 The Plague Rages On | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 22, 2020 News » Local News

The Plague Rages On 

New mask laws, first death, outbreak at nursing home, record-breaking case counts and more in the time of COVID-19

By and

Over the last month, daily COVID-19 case counts in Oregon have soared far beyond the first peak in March. Back then, Gov. Kate Brown shut down the state; Oregonians were told not to leave their homes for anything besides essential services and a walk around the neighborhood. This time, strict mask mandates replace lockdown, as some Oregon businesses hang on by a thread, while others have already closed their doors for good.

During the week of July 13-19, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 126 new cases in Central Oregon, the area’s highest week on record. - OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY
  • Oregon Health Authority
  • During the week of July 13-19, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 126 new cases in Central Oregon, the area’s highest week on record.

"I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing," Brown said in a statement. "If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face covering when out in public."

As of Tuesday, 262 people in Oregon had died of COVID-19 including a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County on July 14. Since the beginning of July, daily COVID counts in the state have been between a low of 168 on July 6 to the highest day on record, 437, on July 16, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA attributes the recent spikes to outbreaks at workplaces, long-term care facilities and small family and friend gatherings like graduations, birthdays, weddings, holidays, fraternity parties, bachelor parties and exercise classes.

In Bend on July 15, Deschutes County Health Services announced that it was investigating a significant COVID-19 outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend. As of Tuesday, 23 residents and nine staff tested positive. OHA is tracking 30 outbreaks at senior living and group house settings, while an additional 38 outbreaks in nursing homes have been resolved since the pandemic began, according to OPB. Half of all coronavirus deaths in Oregon have been linked to group living situations.

In the midst of rapidly rising case counts, the state changed mask regulations twice over the last month. On July 1, Brown required masks in indoor public spaces. Then July 15, she began to require masks outdoors as well and indoor gatherings were limited to 10 people.

The Bend City Council approved a second administrative order discouraging travel to Bend. The order went into effect Friday. It asks hotels, RV parks and short-term rentals to pause bookings until Sept. 7.

Meanwhile, St. Charles' Bend hospital has treated at least a dozen people for COVID-19 who were not from Deschutes, Jefferson or Crook counties, according to the Deschutes County Health Services records. These patients could be tourists or they may be coming in from Eastern Oregon as St. Charles is the only Level II Trauma Center east of the Cascades, according to its website.

About The Authors

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...
More
Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Green Drinks Trivia with Wanderlust Tours

Staff Pick
Green Drinks Trivia with Wanderlust Tours - Online

Thu., July 23, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Burnout in the Time of Coronavirus

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
    Precaution exhaustion, fear of being judged and the claustrophobia of quarantine are part of the new normal More »

  • Local News »

    Sparks and Rec

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jul 22, 2020
    A westside buffer zone protects Bend from wildfire—but the potential sale of the Skyline Forest could add more risk More »

  • Local News »

    Listen to Your Heart

    • by Kyle Switzer
    • Jul 22, 2020
    Tips and tricks to socially distance yourself from heatstroke, while maintaining that swol' Bend body More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Burnout in the Time of Coronavirus

    Burnout in the Time of Coronavirus

    Precaution exhaustion, fear of being judged and the claustrophobia of quarantine are part of the new normal
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
  • Restaurant of the Year - Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails

    Restaurant of the Year - Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails

    Donating meals, saving jobs and serving the community: Zydeco delivers the fine dining experience to people who need it most
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
  • Compliance Complaints

    Compliance Complaints

    In a recent sweep, Deschutes County bars win the “prize” for the most COVID-related health and safety complaints in the state
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 21, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 22-29, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Rookie Food Cart of the Year - Sunny’s Carrello

Restaurant Guide

Rookie Food Cart of the Year - Sunny’s Carrello

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation