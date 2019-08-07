Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 07, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

The Podski Gets an Indoor Space 

The new space will feature a beer and wine bar

By

The popular food cart lot on Arizona Avenue, across from The Box Factory in Bend, is opening up a new indoor space over the Aug. 10 weekend.

The Podski's owner, Mikel Lomsky, says the new space will feature a beer and wine bar, a large mural and will be air-conditioned—though large garage doors will also allow the space to be open to the outdoor air. The space also includes two new bathrooms, and what Lomsky calls a "surprise space that will offer something unique."

Expect new food trucks to come to the space as well.

The Podski
536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
thepodski.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 7-14, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation