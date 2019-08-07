The Podski Gets an Indoor Space 

The popular food cart lot on Arizona Avenue, across from The Box Factory in Bend, is opening up a new indoor space over the Aug. 10 weekend.
The Podski's owner, Mikel Lomsky, says the new space will feature a beer and wine bar, a large mural and will be air-conditioned—though large garage doors will also allow the space to be open to the outdoor air. The space also includes two new bathrooms, and what Lomsky calls a "surprise space that will offer something unique."
Expect new food trucks to come to the space as well.
The Podski
536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
thepodski.com
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.