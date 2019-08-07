The Podski Gets an Indoor Space 

The popular food cart lot on Arizona Avenue, across from The Box Factory in Bend, is opening up a new indoor space over the Aug. 10 weekend.



The Podski's owner, Mikel Lomsky, says the new space will feature a beer and wine bar, a large mural and will be air-conditioned—though large garage doors will also allow the space to be open to the outdoor air. The space also includes two new bathrooms, and what Lomsky calls a "surprise space that will offer something unique."

Expect new food trucks to come to the space as well.

The Podski

536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend

thepodski.com