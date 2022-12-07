 The Rent is Too Damn High and Getting Higher | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join now 
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 07, 2022 News » Local News

The Rent is Too Damn High and Getting Higher 

Bend rents are rising at some of the fastest rates in the nation, despite rent control caps

By

Bend's fair market rent rose by 37.4% from 2019 to 2023, making it the ninth-largest increase in rent among small metros in the United States. The Consumer Price Index shows rents across the country have risen by 24.1% since 2019, the fastest pace since the 1980s. A study from Construction Coverage lays the blame on an increased demand for housing while supply remains constrained, and that rental prices are still increasing as housing prices stabilize.

Rents are rising fast as tenants have to compete over a limited supply of units. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CONSTRUCTION COVERAGE
  • Photo courtesy of Construction Coverage
  • Rents are rising fast as tenants have to compete over a limited supply of units.

The price of smaller rental units is increasing at a greater rate than larger ones, with the cost of studios rising by more than 30% and one bedrooms by about 25%. In Bend the average studio apartment runs around $1,000 a month and a one-bedroom $1,184, according to Construction Coverage's analysis.

The Center for American Progress estimated that the United States was short 7 million affordable homes for low-income renters in 2019, resulting in 37 affordable rentals per 100 low-income rental households. That is compounded by a post-COVID housing demand from people moving out of temporary living situations. Pew Research Center found over half of adults aged 18-29 lived with their parents in 2020, which hasn't happened since the Great Depression.

The study range from 2019 coincides with Oregon enacting the first-in-the-nation rent control law that prohibits landlords from raising rent more than 7% plus inflation per year — for 2023 rents could rise as high as 14.6%. The law isn't universal though; it only applies to multifamily housing that's been certified for occupancy less than 15 years, meaning rent at newly built complexes and single-family homes of any age can be changed at will.

Supporters of rent control argue it protects against predatory hikes that can put people on the street while opponents argue it leads to less tenant mobility, lower housing quality and discourages the creation of new units. Though Bend rents are rising at much higher rates than the national average, Oregon is just slightly ahead of the national average at 28.6%. The states with the highest increases are Arizona at 53.9%, Nevada at 48.4% and Idaho at 40.5%.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
Read More about Jack Harvel
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Intro to 3D Printing Class

Intro to 3D Printing Class - DIY Cave

Fri., Dec. 9, 6:30-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Nurses Overwhelmed and Understaffed

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 7, 2022
    Surveys of nurses in Oregon and across the country show understaffing is one of the primary causes for an ongoing crisis in health care More »

  • Local News »

    The Shroomdocks

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 7, 2022
    The Deschutes County Planning Commission drafted rules for psilocybin use in rural Deschutes County, but residents are torn over their use at destination resorts More »

  • Local News »

    And 'Verk' He Did!

    • By Ellen Waterston
    • Nov 30, 2022
    A tribute to William Smith, 1941-2022 More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • The Shroomdocks

    The Shroomdocks

    The Deschutes County Planning Commission drafted rules for psilocybin use in rural Deschutes County, but residents are torn over their use at destination resorts
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 7, 2022
  • Nurses Overwhelmed and Understaffed

    Nurses Overwhelmed and Understaffed

    Surveys of nurses in Oregon and across the country show understaffing is one of the primary causes for an ongoing crisis in health care
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 7, 2022
  • Cranston Sentenced to 10 Years

    Cranston Sentenced to 10 Years

    The sentence includes over a year of time served, with lesser charges running concurrent to the first-degree manslaughter charge
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 30, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 7-13, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation