December 02, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

The Spirit of the Season: Local Drinky Gifts 

Get comfy with these locally produced spirits and accoutrements

By

Some wish for lavish bath and body products or new tech under the tree. Others, in this pandemic year, are just wishing for the days when someone else could mix up the cocktails. While we might not get that second wish for a little while, Central Oregon's purveyors of fine spirits and beer are happy to set people up for making the most of that at-home bar.

In honor of part one of our Gift Guide series, check out these offerings.

Take your mixology on the road, courtesy of New Basin Distilling Co.

New Basin Distilling in Madras offers a host of whiskeys and other locally made spirits—but in addition, it's offering a stylish and hip handmade traveling mixology kit priced at $144.
COURTESY NEW BASIN DISTILLING
  • Courtesy New Basin Distilling
Add some interest to your mixers by including a bottle or two of New Basin Mixing Vinegars in flavors such as Key Lime and Serrano Honey, at $12 each. Want to offer the gift of education? Check out the Bourbon Appreciation class at Central Oregon Community College taught by New Basin Distiller Rick Molitor, happening March 7. The class costs $79. Check out more at newbasin.com.

Stare into The Abyss from Deschutes Brewery

The Abyss from Deschutes Brewery is a barrel-aged Imperial Stout released each November. Brewed with licorice, cherry bark and molasses, it's a heavy and delightful beer—and this year, with at-home imbibing the name of the game, the brewery released it in a four pack of 12-ounce bottles at $19.99.
COURTESY DESCHUTES BREWERY
  • Courtesy Deschutes Brewery
It's available at a number of retailers in Central Oregon. Online ordering is also available, with pickup at the Deschutes Tasting room on Simpson Avenue in Bend. Learn more at deschutesbrewery.com.

Warm up with Hot Toddies from Crater Lake Spirits

Crater Lake Spirits is offering a deal on a hot toddy kit this season. Right now, patrons can get 25% off the purchase of two custom-made 8-ounce hot toddy tea blends, with a free tea infuser to sweeten the deal. 
COURTESY CRATER LAKE SPIRITS
  • Courtesy Crater Lake Spirits

Add in a bottle of Crater Lake's Reserve Rye Whiskey and you have a gift for less than $50. Get more info at craterlakespirits.com.

Get fancy with Gompers' Holiday Cosmo

Redmond's Gompers Distillery has its delightful vodka and gin available at area stores—and when you get a bottle as a gift, impress that gift recipient even more by whipping up this cocktail, recommended by the Gompers team.

COURTESY GOMPERS DISTILLERY
  • Courtesy Gompers Distillery

The Gompers Holiday Cosmo

2 oz Gompers vodka or Gompers gin
1 oz cranberry juice
1/2 oz orange liqueur
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Sugar rim (optional)

Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for a minute with ice. Pour and serve up in a martini glass. Sugar the rim: wipe lime on rim and place in sugar

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
