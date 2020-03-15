 This is Not a Snow Day | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 15, 2020 News » Local News

This is Not a Snow Day 

Closure of Mt. Bachelor continues widespread closures around Central Oregon

By
No, this is not a drill. And no, it's also not the type of snow day you're used to. On this snow day and in the days going forward, health officials continue to press for more social distancing—and local businesses are playing along.

In the continuing tsunami of closures due to COVID-19, Mt. Bachelor announced late Saturday night that it would close the mountain immediately. Runs on Mt. Bachelor are closed from now through March 22. They're continuing to monitor the situation, like other agencies, in case more closures are needed.

click image The summit of Mt. Bachelor. - BRIAN CRIPE, WIKIMEDIA
  • Brian Cripe, Wikimedia
  • The summit of Mt. Bachelor.

"This is an unusual and dynamic situation, however, we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct one for now," said John McCleod, Mt. Bachelor's president and general manager.

Saturday's statement said Mt. Bachelor has modified its cancellation policies. Reservations staff will be available starting on Sunday, March 15 at noon to help people make changes to existing reservations.

Calls for people to practice social distancing measures, including staying home as much as possible, have ramped up nationwide over the past week, and Mt. Bachelor's closure is just one of many to have been announced locally in the past few days.

Keep up with all the latest closures and our Coronavirus coverage at our Coronavirus HQ page.



Check out this helpful information about slowing the level of social disruption by practicing social distancing. Social Distancing: This is Not a Snow Day






Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that reservations staff would be available March 22. It's March 15. We regret the error.
