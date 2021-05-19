 Those Who Wish the Woman in the Window Dead | Film | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2021 Screen » Film

Those Who Wish the Woman in the Window Dead 

Adams and Jolie face off on streaming giants

By

The streaming services are at war. This isn't new or even really a surprise, but there's a new little wrinkle that makes the entire battle pretty fun to witness. Since theaters haven't really been a thing for a while, streaming services are still premiering movies that were initially supposed to be theatrical releases, leading to some pretty interesting standoffs between would-be blockbusters. This week was especially fun because both new releases were movies that were not only made with a theatrical release in mind, but also starring two of the best actresses of our generation.

On Netflix we have the much-delayed Amy Adams thriller, "The Woman in the Window," and on HBOMax is the Angelina Jolie survival adventure "Those Who Wish Me Dead." Both premiered over the last week and star A-List actresses who haven't had a strong run of hits lately. Both are thrillers that would have been low to moderate hits had they played in a theater. Oh, and they're directed by acclaimed filmmakers who are both probably considered to be "slumming."

Amy Adams does her best Tippi Hedrin. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZON
  • Photo courtesy of Amazon
  • Amy Adams does her best Tippi Hedrin.

Because I'm a deeply professional writer and dedicated to your happiness, I watched both movies so you don't have to. Not that you shouldn't. They are both movies that might have been fun to watch in the theater, but they would have left your mind before you made it to the car afterward. The films both have ups and downs, packed with moments of great acting, terrible writing and intense action, but ultimately, neither of them are memorable enough to make any sort of impression.

I read the book "The Woman in the Window" a couple years ago and thought it was compulsively readable in the same way "The Girl on the Train" was, but pulpier and with less of a point, so the only thing I was really excited for with the film was the always-excellent Amy Adams and the sometimes-brilliant director Joe Wright. His film, "Hanna," is one of the most underrated action movies of the last 20 years, but I'm not sure if he's ever achieved anything as formally exciting since.

Wright fills "The Woman in the Window" with interesting imagery. Adams, as an agoraphobic alcoholic who witnesses a murder through her window, is fantastic, but the film is so desperate to be a crowd-pleasing hybrid of Hitchcock and De Palma that it fails to create its own identity. Critiques aside, "Window" is still entertaining as hell because Wright knows how to make a damn movie.

Angelina Jolie does her best Maverick. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZON
  • Photo courtesy of Amazon
  • Angelina Jolie does her best Maverick.

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" is an objectively better movie, with Taylor Sheridan using the lessons he learned from writing "Hell or High Water" and directing "Wind River" to make a post-noir Western that screams desperately to be recognized by Cormac McCarthy. Again, critiques aside, Jolie as a smoke jumper haunted by PTSD and being hunted through a forest fire by two casually evil hit men is a pretty badass concept.

In a different world, both movies would have gone to theaters, made a decent amount of money and then disappeared from the public consciousness after a week or two. Now they get to go to Netflix and HBO and...still get ignored after a couple of weeks due to the sheer amount of content both services are generating. Maybe it's not such a different world after all.

The Woman in the Window
Dir. Joe Wright
Grade: C
Now Streaming on Netflix

Those Who Wish Me Dead
Dir. Taylor Sheridan
Grade: C+
Now Streaming on HBOMax


About The Author

Jared Rasic

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Transportation Transformation
Letters to the Editor 5/20/21
The Center Must Hold. Oregon Politicians Should Return to It.
We Tried All of the Dandy's Shakes So You Don't Have To
Hail the Hardy Harlequins
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Redmond Caves - An Archaeological Treasure in an Urban Landscape

Staff Pick
Redmond Caves - An Archaeological Treasure in an Urban Landscape

Wed., May 19, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Now Playing

By Film...

By Theater...

More Film Times and Theaters

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Film

More by Jared Rasic

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 19-26, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation