 Three New COVID-19 Deaths in Central Oregon | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 24, 2020 News » Local News

Three New COVID-19 Deaths in Central Oregon 

The Oregon Health Authority reported the deaths early Friday, taking the total death toll in Central Oregon to five

By
The Oregon Health Authority reported early Friday that two people from Deschutes County died from COVID-19.

In addition, the first death in Jefferson County was reported by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs late Thursday night. In all, the OHA reported nine new COVID-19 deaths in the state Friday, raising Oregon's total to 282.

click to enlarge The Oregon Health Authority reported the deaths of three Central Oregonians this morning at 12:01am. - RAWPIXEL
  • Rawpixel
  • The Oregon Health Authority reported the deaths of three Central Oregonians this morning at 12:01am.

Among the deaths in Deschutes County was a 92-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12 and died July 18. His place of death is being confirmed, the OHA release stated. The second Deschutes County death reported Friday was a 96-year-old man who tested positive July 12 and died July 23 in his own home.

Louie Pitt, the director of government affairs and planning for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, announced the tribe's first death Thursday, but he did not release the person's age or gender.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that this report announces our first COVID-19 passing," Pitt wrote. "This disease is serious, dangerous and deadly."

So far the tribes have reported 147 total positive COVID-19 cases within the community. The reservation has had a boil water notice in effect since June 25 due to an old piping system which also gave out for months last summer. Pitt told the Source about 60% of the total population of Warm Springs has low water pressure, unsafe water or no water at all. Tribal members with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated at the out-of-commission Kah-Nee-Ta Resort where they are being attended to by nurses from the Indian Health Service, Pitt said.

The Source will report more extensively on the water and COVID issues at Warm Springs in next week's issue.

Gov. Kate Brown placed Jefferson County along with seven other Oregon counties on a watch list due to rising case numbers.

In total, five people have now died of COVID-19 in Central Oregon including a 63-year-old man from Deschutes County and 63-year-old women from Crook County who both passed this month.

About The Author

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
The Central Oregon Take-Home Brewfest

Staff Pick
The Central Oregon Take-Home Brewfest - Silver Moon Brewing

Fri., July 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sat., July 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Fines for the Unmasked

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 23, 2020
    Bend City Council puts teeth to the governor's mask orders, with fines for those not in compliance More »

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update 7/22/20 🎧

    • Jul 22, 2020
    The pandemic is at our doorstep: Deschutes County's first death, increased mask regulations, and more on this weeks update More »

  • Local News »

    The Plague Rages On

    • by Cayla Clark, and Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
    New mask laws, first death, outbreak at nursing home, record-breaking case counts and more in the time of COVID-19 More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Fines for the Unmasked

    Fines for the Unmasked

    Bend City Council puts teeth to the governor's mask orders, with fines for those not in compliance
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 23, 2020
  • Burnout in the Time of Coronavirus

    Burnout in the Time of Coronavirus

    Precaution exhaustion, fear of being judged and the claustrophobia of quarantine are part of the new normal
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
  • The Plague Rages On

    The Plague Rages On

    New mask laws, first death, outbreak at nursing home, record-breaking case counts and more in the time of COVID-19
    • by Cayla Clark and Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 22, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 22-29, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation