 Town Hall Tonight for Another Cell Tower Planned Near a School | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 07, 2020 News » Local News

Town Hall Tonight for Another Cell Tower Planned Near a School 

Representatives from Verizon will hear public comments tonight at Mountain View High School

By
Concerned parents, students and community members will meet tonight at 7pm at Mountain View High School cafeteria to voice their opinions about Verizon Wireless’ plans to build another cell tower near a school in Bend.

Verizon Wireless filed a pre-application to build a cell tower about 300 feet from Trinity Lutheran School in 2019. The proposed tower would be 60 feet tall and within 500 feet of a neighborhood—triggering both the need for a conditional use permit from the City of Bend and a public hearing before it's built.

click to enlarge Parents and students from Elk Meadow Elementary School demonstrate outside of the Bend Parks & Recreation District office on Oct. 17, 2019 before a town hall meeting with representatives from Verizon Wireless. - BRIANNA PORTEOUS
  • Brianna Porteous
  • Parents and students from Elk Meadow Elementary School demonstrate outside of the Bend Parks & Recreation District office on Oct. 17, 2019 before a town hall meeting with representatives from Verizon Wireless.
Verizon Wireless plans to build the tower so that it looks like a pine tree, according to KTVZ. It will be located behind the U.S. Market near the intersection NE Butler Market Road and NE 27th Street, and across the street from Trinity Lutheran School.

Acom Consulting, an engineering and land development firm, will represent Verizon Wireless at tonight’s meeting at Mountain View High School, located at 2755 NE 27th Street.

On December 4, Bend City Council unanimously passed Resolution 3181, which is a letter from City Council to the Federal Communications Commission, Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Oregon Rep. Greg Walden. The letter requests that the FCC update studies on the potential health risks of the radio frequency from 5G cell towers. There are no 5G cell towers in Bend, but they will be required for new technologies like self-driving vehicles.

The resolution was a response to complaints of students and parents from Elk Meadow Elementary School in southwest Bend. The group is called "Stop Cell Towers at Schools" and will collaborate with concerned parents, students and staff at Trinity Lutheran who are working to stop Verizon from building another cell tower near a local school.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 31-January 8, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Historically Underfunded

    Historically Underfunded

    In a state strapped for school funds, the Student Success Act is expected to lower class sizes and add supports for struggling kids in Bend-La Pine Schools
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Dec 31, 2019
  • A Change of Music Scenery

    A Change of Music Scenery

    Local musicians, promoters and venue owners talk about what's changed in Bend over the last 10 years
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Dec 24, 2019
  • Got Fitness? Bend Tops Another List

    Got Fitness? Bend Tops Another List

    Bend-Redmond metro area is the most fitness-friendly place in the U.S.
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Dec 19, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • A new Candidate for House District 54

    A new Candidate for House District 54

    Amanda La Bell is running on the Oregon Working Families ballot line
    • by Chris Miller
    • Aug 27, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation