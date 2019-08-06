Turf Times 

T

click to enlarge Bend FC Timbers

A glimpse of what the BFCT Complex could one day look like.

he Bend FC Timbers soccer club is moving forward with plans for two new lighted synthetic turf fields, announcing this week that they've acquired a Phase I construction permit to get going.This step is just the beginning for the soccer organization's bigger vision to eventually complete its all-season sports complex at Pine Nursery Park on Bend's east side, with a total of four fields.

"To have the permit secured means that we get to cross the threshold into the next phase of our Club's history," BFCT President Adam Carroll told the Source. "We need them to prepare our players to compete against Portland teams and to offer the programming and predictability that our membership expects. These fields—and the future phases of the project—will allow us to meet those needs."



BFCT plans to break ground in just a few weeks, with a celebration to follow upon completion and a club-wide pre-completion event in the early fall. There will be more details on this and the process once construction begins.