November 23, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Turkey Trots! 

Turkey trots that help get ready for—and rid of—those turkey-day gains

By
Gobbling up turkey, stuffing and the other works of a typical Thanksgiving feast are highlights during the American holiday season. Posting up watching football or nibbling on finger foods while chatting with loved ones are common activities family and friends engage in while giving thanks to each other. For the 2021 holiday season, wake up on turkey day, or post-turkey day, and add another activity or tradition to your family’s Thanksgiving routine and get a run in at one of these Central Oregon turkey day trots.
click to enlarge Make room for leftovers by participating in a 2021 turkey trot! - COURTESY PIXABAY
  • Courtesy Pixabay
  • Make room for leftovers by participating in a 2021 turkey trot!

Redmond Turkey Trot


The first race is on Nov. 25 and is presented by Hoodoo in Redmond. This trot’s options included a 1k race for kids, a 5k or 10k run that starts in Sam Johnson park, loops through the canyon, and ends back at the park. This run includes a Thanksgiving-themed costume contest with chances to win large pumpkin pies. The race begins at 9am for the 1k and 9:20am for the 5 and 10k versions. Registration for the race includes entry fees, a Hoodoo Ski Lift ticket, T-shirt and post-race pie. Those who registered before Nov. 12 were guaranteed a T-shirt. Prices range from free for the 1k kids race, $25 for the 5k and $30 for the 10k. An added fee of $5 is added for folks registering on race day.

Before or after you ingest a large dose of tryptophan, carbs and family gossip, get a healthy and fun run in at a local turkey trot. tweet this

I Like Pie

 Another event happening on Thanksgiving Day this year is the I Like Pie event that takes place at the Old Mill District. The entire family is welcome anytime between 7-9am to run or walk a 1.5 or 2.5-mile loop that should empty up some space for extra mashed potatoes, or in this, case pieces of pie. The race features a start and finish arch, music and a huge chance of finding some decent pie. Registration for the event starts at $15 for 17 and younger, $30 for adults and $85 for family packs. Every registered runner received a unique ILP beanie for their participation. All race proceeds go towards the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend and NeighborImpact organizations.

Post-Turkey Day Hike

 After recovering from the sleepiness brought on by the infamous tryptophan found in turkey, stretch out for an after-thought turkey day hike with the Deschutes Land Trust on Nov. 27. Explore the Whychus Canyon Preserve and travel through the juniper forests trails to fully detoxify from the gluttony of the past few days. Let the crisp, cool temperatures of late fall jolt back the energy needed for the rest of the holiday season. Registration is required for this hike. For more information visit deschuteslandtrust.org.

Loosening a belt or unbuttoning pants could be a thing of the past for hungry Americans this Thanksgiving season. Before or after you ingest a large dose of tryptophan, carbs and family gossip, get a healthy and fun run in at a local turkey trot—so that when the extra roll or slice of pie comes into play, the guilt will only linger for a few moments instead of a few days.

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor Bradford
