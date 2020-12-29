 Under New Guidance, Districts Can Decide When to Re-Open. So When Will They? | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 29, 2020 News » Local News

Under New Guidance, Districts Can Decide When to Re-Open. So When Will They? 

Gov. Brown shifts decision to teach in-person to local officials

By


Gov. Kate Brown says school districts can decide locally when to resume in-person instruction “district by district, school by school,” according to a recent letter addressed to the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority. Previously, Oregon’s COVID-19 Health Metrics for Returning to In-Person Instruction established requirements for reopening schools, after closing buildings due to the threat of COVID-19. Brown’s Dec. 23 letter makes the framework “advisory” rather than “mandatory.” The letter also said she hopes more schools—especially elementary schools—will transition to in-person teaching by Feb. 15. Both the Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts issued statements addressing the Governor’s new guidance.

click to enlarge Local schools districts are working to maximize in-person instruction. - ASHLEY MORENO
  • Ashley Moreno
  • Local schools districts are working to maximize in-person instruction.

 

Lora Nordquist, interim superintendent for Bend-La Pine Schools, said in a statement that she started connecting with district and association leaders on Dec. 23, the same day the governor’s letter came out, and will continue to expand the conversation to others over the winter break—hoping to establish a schedule for a phased return. 


Redmond’s Superintendent, Charan Cline, said in a statement that they also met Monday to start work on “a safe and staged reopening strategy” with the hope of hitting the Governor’s Feb. 15 date. 

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!


“We have been planning for this eventuality for months, and we will be able to communicate our concrete plan soon,” Cline stated. “This will depend on coordination between the Redmond School District and the Deschutes County Health Department. It also depends on everyone doing their part to drive down the spread of the disease by wearing masks and social distancing. As the governor has shifted decision-making authority back to local officials, we will take seriously our responsibility for community health.” 

“As the governor has shifted decision-making authority back to local officials, we will take seriously our responsibility for community health.” — Charan Cline tweet this
In her letter, Brown said she directed OHA to partner with schools to access on-site, rapid testing of people displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and those with potential exposure. She hopes this will protect students and staff, while minimizing quarantine times in public schools that resume in-person instruction. Last week, she also prioritized educators and school staff for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations—a group that will also include people over the age of 75 and other essential workers. 


“One of the things I know for sure is our educators, school staff and childcare providers and early learning educators must be at the top of the list in Oregon’s next round of vaccines,” she said in a press briefing Dec. 22. “Our kids need to know they’re number one and that we are doing everything we can to get them back to our classrooms.” 


Brown’s shift to let local officials decide when to open schools comes during a surge in COVID-19 cases. Under the previously mandatory (now advisory) framework, Bend-La Pine is not on track to begin opening. According to the district’s website, as of Dec. 21, the earliest possible transition to a hybrid model or expand limited in-person instruction would be Jan. 11. To move to a hybrid model of on-site and distance learning, a district needed fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people. As of press time, Bend-La Pine was reporting 377 cases per 100,000 people. However, caseloads have been declining in the state over the past two weeks.  


In a press release, John Larson, president of the Oregon Education Association, called the Governor’s announcement “abrupt.” He expressed concern that the announcement did not include a plan for rolling out the changes, which will result in “an increasingly disparate patchwork of return plans throughout the state’s public education system, creating uncertainty in a moment when clarity has never been more crucial,” Larson said. 


“Moreover, Gov. Brown’s decision to make this announcement in the middle of the holiday season means that nearly 70,000 educators employed in Oregon’s K-12 public schools and the families of the more than 580,000 students who are educated in them will now spend their holidays trying to understand what these changes mean for their lives and their livelihoods,” he said. 


While the previous Health Metric framework is now “advisory,” all districts must still follow the state’s “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance. Unless otherwise replaced, that framework will continue to guide school operation through June 30. The framework requires every school to demonstrate to the community that it can operate in a safe manner, adhering to protocols that try to keep students, staff and families safe. These requirements include regularly cleaning and disinfecting facilities in the environment and maximizing airflow and ventilation. They also touch on keeping classes in small and as stable cohorts as possible, as well as planning for how  to prepare students for isolation and quarantine. 

About The Author

Ashley Moreno

Ashley Moreno

Ashley is an amateur cook, trained chemist and aspiring forest hag. Until she can move into a small hut in the woods with her chihuahua, Grendel, she passes her time playing board games and watching movies. She loves all things crafty, from brewing beer to crocheting amigurumi. She joined the Source in 2020.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Rest in Paradise
What Does 2021 Hold for the Housing Market?
Drop Dud, Gorgeous & Fate Club
Birds in Binoculars
Free Will Astrology—Week of December 23
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Majesty - A Tribute to Queen

Majesty - A Tribute to Queen

Thu., Dec. 31, 7-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español ▶ [con video]

    • By Escrito por Ashley Moreno, Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Dec 23, 2020
    Antes de la pandemia, la zona Centro de Oregon tenía una gran escasez de lugares para el cuidado infantil (guarderías). Ahora, con mucho menos espacios, grupos locales están colaborando para disminuir el problema. More »

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update 12/24

    • by Ella Gann
    • Dec 23, 2020
    How to enforce COVID restrictions and updates about police body cam testing More »

  • Local News »

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020
    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Ashley Moreno

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 23-30, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation