Valentine's Day Events 

Anti-Valentine's Party
Fri., Feb. 14, 9 pm-1am.
AVID Cider
AVID Cider and the Bend Burlesque Co. will party the night away in celebration of those who don't need romance to have a good time! 21+. Free.
A PC Valentine's Day
Fri., Feb. 14, 6pm.
10 Barrel Eastside
There's truly no better way to celebrate than with a live, original show, a fancy dinner and 10 Barrel beer. The interactive event of the year! $20-$25.
Valentine Comedy Special
Fri., Feb. 14, 8-10pm.
The Capitol
Laugh away your V-Day blues with local lovebirds Cody Michael and Gina Marie Christopher. Featuring Ben Moore, Katy Ipock and Jessica Taylor. $7/adv., $10/door.
Valentine's Day at 10 Below
Fri., Feb. 14, 5-10pm.
10 Below
A thoughtfully prepared four-course prix fixe meal with optional wine pairings. Call to make reservations! $50-$90.
Valentine's Day Dinner at Lemon Tree
Fri., Feb. 14, 6-10pm.
Lemon Tree
A romantic, six-course dinner, complete with a delicious meal and drink pairings. Call to reserve. $85.
Valentine's Day Dinner at Brasada Ranch
Fri., Feb. 14, 5:30pm.
Brasada Ranch
A four-course, fine dining experience and gorgeous views of the Cascades. Extend your time at The Ranch with the Romance at the Ranch Lodging Package! $77.
The Cult of Tuck Presents:
My Tuck Will Go On
Fri., Feb. 14, 9-11pm.
Volcanic Theatre Pub
"My Tuck Will Go On" is a show that has some love to give to all of the gorgeous creatures—single and coupled—roaming Central Oregon. $20.
Valentine's Dinner & Concert
Fri., Feb. 14, 5-8:30pm.
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Dance and enjoy a gourmet dinner with music from the Blue Skies Big Band! Tickets include a multi-course plated dinner, a hosted happy hour and the live concert. $80-$85.
Chocolate Beer Dinner
Fri., Feb. 15, 6pm.
Deschutes Brewery
This romantic, themed dinner comes with chocolate and beer! Includes a five-course dinner, paired beers and gratuity. $65.
