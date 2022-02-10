Valentine's Day Events 

Friday 2/11 - Monday 2/14

Valentine's Weekend Couples Massage Classes

Learn to rub your partner the right way this Valentine's Day weekend! Get a lesson in how to deeply relax your partner with just your hands in a two or four-hour class. Slots limited to one couple per session. Fri-Mon., Feb. 11-12, 1 & 2pm. Taproot Bodywork Studio, 2709 NW Crossing Dr., Bend. $350.

Valentine's Weekend: Romance on the Snow

Celebrate the day Oregon was granted statehood and Valentine's Day snuggled up next to a fire. Bring a loved one and enjoy this unforgettable celebration of love and history. Fri-Mon., Feb. 11-12, 7pm. Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S Highway 97., Bend. $130.

Saturday 2/12

"Love is..." A Dinner Cabaret

In honor of all things love, savor a night of local musicians and fine dining courtesy of Chops Bistro. Note, if arriving before 7pm, there may be dinner patrons finishing up from earlier seating. Sat., Feb. 12, 7:30-10pm. Chops Bistro, 370 E Cascade Ave., Sisters. $20.

F*&$ V-Day: A Roast

It's a consumerist holiday designed to make people feel awful. The cards are cringy. Candy hearts taste like chalk. These comics are roasting Valentine's Day because, as they say, someone has to stand up and admit it sucks. Sat., Feb. 12, 8-10pm. Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 NE Layton Ave #103., Bend. $15.

Heart & Soul

Valentine's Day arrives early at the Domino Room. Mobile Dance Party brings local funk superstars, The Cutmen, to get us all grooving into the evening. Bring your sweetie along after dinner or come as a single looking to connect with other locals. Sat., Feb. 12, 8:30-11:59pm. The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $9.

Family Yoga Valentine's Event

Gather the family together this holiday weekend to practice yoga and mindfulness in a loving group! During this fun event enjoy a variety of yoga sequences, poses and a whole lot more. Sun., Feb. 13, 10:30-11:45am. Free Spirit Yoga, 320 SW Powerhouse Dr. Suite 150., Bend. $14.

Sunday-Monday 2/13-2/14

Gather Sauna House Valentine's Day Pop-up Event

Offering 90-minute private sauna sessions bookable for groups of up to four and eight. Includes your private luxury traditional wood-fired sauna space, cold plunge, outdoor relaxation lounge, locally sourced tea and a warm moist towelette to finish the experience. Sun-Mon., Feb. 13-14. The Coyote Den, 64660 Cook Ave., Tumalo. $283.25.

Monday 2/14

Romantic Valentine's Dinner

Celebrate Valentine's Day with amazing food! Bring a loved one to this romantic hands-on class where couples will prepare a three-course dinner for two. As always, each course will be paired with wine. Mon., Feb. 14, 5:30-9pm. Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Bend. $165.

Sunriver Music Festival Valentine's Dinner & Dance

Boogie with your Valentine to one of the premier dance bands in the Pacific Northwest, the Blue Skies Big Band. The festival also includes a happy hour and dinner along with the concert. Mon., Feb. 14, 5-8:30pm. Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver. $90.

Valentine's Day Brunch

In honor of servicing our community, veterans, first responders and public health care workers are invited to attend a free appreciation brunch that features helpings of the classic breakfast staple, biscuits & gravy. Mon., Feb. 14, 9-11:30am. Jefferson County Senior Center, 860 SW Madison St., Madras. Free.

A Lady and the Tramp Valentine's DinnerFlights Wine Bar is hosting a romantic evening based off the menu of a classic love story. The meal will include five courses and also champagne for attending couples. Reservations are required. Mon., Feb. 14, 4-8:30pm. Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1., Bend. $150.

Valentine's Dinner at the Annex

Invite your honey—and maybe some friends—to celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic four-course elevated camp chef meal. Mon., Feb. 14, 6pm. General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond. $55.

Friday 2/18

The Cult of Tuck Presents: Not Another Valentine's Day Show

For one day a year the Cult of Tuck wants to spread love to all in both a platonic and romantic way. This is not an ANTI Valentine's Day show, but it isn't a typical Valentine's Day show, either. Fri., Feb. 18, 9-11:45pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $20.