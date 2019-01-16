Search
January 16, 2019 News » Local News

Vamos a Hacer Ejercicio! 

Bilingual fitness classes reflect Bend's growing diversity

By

Imagine being new to a facility or new to organized exercise and trying to figure it all out in a language that isn't your native one. Those are barriers employees at Bend Park and Recreation District's Juniper Swim & Fitness Center have been trying to break down—especially when it comes to fitness classes and swim lessons—by offering bilingual classes in Spanish and English.

Bilingual classes at Juniper Swim &amp; Fitness include yoga, Pilates, water fitness and swim instruction. - BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District
  • Bilingual classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness include yoga, Pilates, water fitness and swim instruction.

"As a native Spanish speaker, I can tell you that there is nothing like taking any class in your native language," said Kathya Avila Choquez, Latino community specialist for BPRD. "There is such relief when you go to a new place, try something new and you realize the receptionists, instructors, etc., speak your language."

(Disclosure: I also work for BPRD, in Youth Recreation.)

"Several years ago, the district started an initiative to reach underserved populations, specifically the Latino population," explained Monica McClain-Smith, fitness coordinator at JSFC. "We did a lot of planning about how we could implement that and how we could sustain it, so one thing we did was start to designate bilingual fitness instructors on our full schedule."

Currently, bilingual class offerings include yoga, Pilates and water workout classes, as well as swim instruction. BPRD has around 10 bilingual fitness instructors or swim instructors. Among its offerings are family swim lessons for Spanish-speaking families, where kids and their parents spend time learning skills and techniques.

BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District

Avila Choquez is often the first point of contact for Spanish speakers, working at JSFC and at the main BPRD office, helping Spanish speakers navigate classes and offerings.

"Having bilingual classes offers recreational alternatives to the Spanish speakers, since there are not that many in Central Oregon," she explained. "Having bilingual and bicultural staff will increase the chances of reaching more diverse communities and will help to build confidence and trust with the Latino families quickly."

Leer una versión en Español de este historia a bendsource.com

