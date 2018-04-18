Vegan Food Truck Needs Community Help to Grow 

Submitted

After two years of hustling in their small vegan food cart, Chef Richard Hull and his partner Barbara Troyer are crowd funding to purchase a larger trailer for A Broken Angel. Their current cart is so tiny only Hull can fit in it. Even the register sits outside exposed to the elements. A larger trailer will give Hull more space to cook, which can mean shorter wait times and more items on the menu. And with space for three people, Hull can have an assistant and orders can be taken inside. To achieve their trailer dreams, Hull and Troyer need to raise $25,000. They are asking the community to contribute to their cause through the crowd-funding platform Kickstarter. A Broken Angel only receives funding if they meet their goal by May 6. To contribute, visit their website.

A Broken Angel

643 NW Colorado, Bend

abrokenangel.com

541-550-7727