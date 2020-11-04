 Veteran's Day Brewery Pop Up | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 04, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Veteran's Day Brewery Pop Up 

With each sale, Braveheart gives back to veteran and military support groups

A local brewery and catering company unite for one tasty and refreshing pop up event. Braveheart Brewing is veteran owned, and its mission is to craft beer that "tastes and does good." With each sale, Braveheart gives back to veteran and military support groups.

They've partnered with Bowtie Catering to bring a special beer and food event, featuring creamy mac & cheese, German sausage, carnitas nachos, harvest salad with chicken, chili and more, along with a variety of beers. Eat in or enjoy carry-out family style meals. There will also be raffles with prizes every day! The pop-up style event happens 11am - 8pm on Nov. 11-13, Veteran's Day, at Bowtie Catering, located at 61147 S. Hwy 97 in Bend. Veterans can enjoy their meal on the house on Veterans Day.

About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

