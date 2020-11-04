Veteran's Day Brewery Pop Up 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.
We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.
And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.
If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here
A local brewery and catering company unite for one tasty and refreshing pop up event. Braveheart Brewing is veteran owned, and its mission is to craft beer that "tastes and does good." With each sale, Braveheart gives back to veteran and military support groups.
They've partnered with Bowtie Catering to bring a special beer and food event, featuring creamy mac & cheese, German sausage, carnitas nachos, harvest salad with chicken, chili and more, along with a variety of beers. Eat in or enjoy carry-out family style meals. There will also be raffles with prizes every day! The pop-up style event happens 11am - 8pm on Nov. 11-13, Veteran's Day, at Bowtie Catering, located at 61147 S. Hwy 97 in Bend. Veterans can enjoy their meal on the house on Veterans Day.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here