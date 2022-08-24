 Victims and Gunman of Safeway Shooting Identified | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 29, 2022 News » Local News

Victims and Gunman of Safeway Shooting Identified 

One victim, Donald Ray Surrett Jr., attempted to disarm the shooter during an attempted rampage

By


Eighty-four-year-old Glenn Bennet and 66-year-old Donald Ray Surrett Jr. were shot and killed by 20-year-old Ethan Miller at the Safeway on Highway 20 on Sunday, August 28, according to police spokesperson Sheila Miller.

The first shots occurred at approximately 7:04 pm, cops said, as Miller made his way from his home in the Fox Hollow Apartments down the sidewalk at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend. He fired shots from an AR-style rifle into Big Lots before entering moving to Safeway. Miller shot and killed Bennet, a shopper in the entryway, before moving toward the back of the store. Surret Jr., a Safeway employee, reportedly tried to disarm Miller before being shot and killed.

“Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths. Mr. Surrett acted heroically during this terrible incident,” Bend PIO Miller said at a press conference.

Police reported two other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Miller died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the produce section of Safeway, near where Surret Jr. confronted the shooter. Police arrived on scene within three minutes after shots were reported, entering the building while shots were still being fired, finding Miller deceased with an AR-style rifle and 12-gauge shotgun. PIO Miller said the time of first dispatch to the discovery of Miller’s body was around four minutes.
click to enlarge Bend and Deschutes County officials share updated information on the double homicide that occurred at a Bend Safeway on Sunday, August 28. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • Bend and Deschutes County officials share updated information on the double homicide that occurred at a Bend Safeway on Sunday, August 28.
Police began locking down the area after hearing reports of a second shooter. BPD says there is no evidence suggesting there was a second shooter, or that shootings occurred in the Reed Market area, as was widely shared on social media the night of the shooting at Safeway.

Statements from the shooter prompted BPD to contact the Oregon State Police bomb squad, who cleared Safeway and the shooter’s Fox Hollow apartment building. A search of the shooter’s vehicle found three Molotov cocktails, a sawed-off shotgun, “digital devices” and additional ammunition.

The scene was still being investigated and PIO Miller expects the investigation in the area will remain active through Tuesday. It’s unknown how the shooter obtained the guns, and BPD has partnered the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to determine how he obtained the guns. PIO Miller asked anyone with relevant information to contact them at 541-322-6380.

Two officers and mental health professionals will be stationed at Mick’s Drive at the Forum to return property left at the store and cars left at the parking lot.

Police didn’t confirm whether a since-removed manifesto attributed to Miller posted on Wattpad, an online social reading platform, just before the shooting was legitimate.

The manifesto outlined how the writer of the post purchased an AR-15 and a 12-guage shotgun and built a sawed-off shotgun and Molotov cocktails, details unknown to the public until the press conference on Monday. The manifesto, titled “The Downward Spiral of Ethan Miller,” indicated that the writer of the post’s initial target was Mountain View High School on September 8, the first day of the school year. In the manifesto he ranted against COVID laws, a lack of meaningful friendly and romantic relationships and his distaste for modern society while fantasizing about committing mass violence against innocent people.

In the wake of the shootings, local and statewide officials mourned the loss of Bennet and Surrett Jr. Gov. Kate Brown asked Oregonians to keep the victims in their thoughts and hearts and praised Surrett Jr. for confronting the shooter. Rep. Jason Kropf (D-Bend) gave condolences to the victims and their families, shared appreciation for first responders, hospital workers and store employees who kept people safe, and reaffirmed commitment to end gun violence. Bend Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman released a statement and later spoke during a press conference on Monday.

“We need to guard against the cynicism of thinking these attacks on order and peace as regular unavoidable things, I won’t accept that, and I know the community of Bend won’t accept that either,” Broadman said during the press conference.

A community vigil was planned for 6:30-7:30pm on Monday to honor Surrett Jr. and Bennet.


Bend and Central Oregon Community Mental Health Resources:

Deschutes County 24-hour crisis phone line
Available 24/7 to anyone who is experiencing a crisis or needs crisis support.
541-322-7500 ext. 9

Walk-in crisis services
Provides immediate access to a Master’s level therapist for individuals experiencing a crisis. Open to people of all ages, regardless of ability to pay, in a safe and confidential environment. No appointment necessary. Brief stabilization: Deschutes County Stabilization Center, 63311 NE Jamison Street Bend, OR 97703. 541-585-7210- Office Line (Non-Emergency)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
A hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line
1-800-273-8255 Press 1 Connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line
Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

The Trevor Project
Crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth. thetrevorproject.org/

Oregon YouthLine
A teen-to-teen crisis and helpline for youth and teens. Teens available to help daily from 4pm-10pm (off-hour calls are answered by the crisis line)
877-968-8491
Text: ‘teen2teen’ to 839863
oregonyouthline.org

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia - Downtown Bend Public Library - Brooks Room

Tue., Aug. 30, 2-3:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Private Company, Public Utility

    Private Company, Public Utility

    Avion Water, Oregon's largest private water provider, is now owned by the region's oldest natural gas utility company
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 24, 2022
  • PRC at the Pump

    PRC at the Pump

    Filling up the tank could put dollars toward local "pregnancy resource centers," the organizations facing renewed scrutiny after the repeal of Roe v. Wade
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 17, 2022
  • Over 90 Monkeypox Cases in Oregon

    Over 90 Monkeypox Cases in Oregon

    State health officials ask people to stay up to date on the disease as vaccines get distributed
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Aug 17, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 24-30, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation