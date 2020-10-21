 Vote 2020: All the Source Weekly's Candidate Endorsements | Elections | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 21, 2020 Opinion » Elections

Vote 2020: All the Source Weekly's Candidate Endorsements 

Our selections for local, state and national races

By

We’ve spent months interviewing candidates to arrive at these endorsements. To see the interviews that helped us make our decisions, visit the Elections section.

SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

>>Versión en Español aqui.<<



Local Races

Vote Melanie Kebler for Bend City Council Pos. 1

Vote Anthony Broadman for Bend City Council Pos. 2

Vote Chris Piper for Bend City Council Pos. 3

Vote Rita Schenkelberg for Bend City Council Pos. 4

Vote Phil Chang for Deschutes County Commissioner

Vote Scott Schaier for Deschutes County Sheriff

State Races

Vote Eileen Kiely for Oregon Senate District 27

Vote Jack Zika for Oregon House District 53

Vote Jason Kropf for Oregon House District 54

Vote Ellen Rosenblum for Attorney General

Vote Shemia Fagan for Oregon Secretary of State


Ballot Measures


Vote Yes on Measure 107 – Campaign Finance Reform

Vote Yes on Measure 109 – Clinical Use of Psilocybin

Vote Yes on Measure 110 – Drug Decriminalization

Vote YES on Deschutes County Prohibition on New Pot Businesses (Editor's note: the print edition contained an error on this endorsement. We support a YES vote, which repeals the county's current prohibition on new marijuana businesses)

Vote YES on 9-135 – City of Bend Transportation Bond

Vote YES on 9-139 – Deschutes Public Library Bond

National Races

Vote Alex Spenser for Oregon's Congressional District 2

Vote Jeff Merkley for Oregon U.S. Senator

About The Author

The Source Editorial Board

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Crater Lake Enters the Tequila(ish) Game
Musicians Say "No" to Trump
Heavy Mental
Letters to the Editor 10/22/20
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 22
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Elections »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
2020 Made in Crook County Tour

2020 Made in Crook County Tour - Crook County Fairgrounds

Thu., Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Elections

Give Guide


View Online

More by The Source Editorial Board

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 21-28, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation