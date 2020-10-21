Vote 2020: All the Source Weekly's Candidate Endorsements 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
We’ve spent months interviewing candidates to arrive at these endorsements. To see the interviews that helped us make our decisions, visit the Elections section.
Vote Anthony Broadman for Bend City Council Pos. 2
Vote Chris Piper for Bend City Council Pos. 3
Vote Rita Schenkelberg for Bend City Council Pos. 4
Vote Phil Chang for Deschutes County Commissioner
Vote Scott Schaier for Deschutes County Sheriff
Vote Jack Zika for Oregon House District 53
Vote Jason Kropf for Oregon House District 54
Vote Ellen Rosenblum for Attorney General
Vote Shemia Fagan for Oregon Secretary of State
Vote Yes on Measure 108 - Vape Tax
Vote Yes on Measure 109 – Clinical Use of Psilocybin
Vote Yes on Measure 110 – Drug Decriminalization
Vote YES on Deschutes County Prohibition on New Pot Businesses (Editor's note: the print edition contained an error on this endorsement. We support a YES vote, which repeals the county's current prohibition on new marijuana businesses)
Vote YES on 9-135 – City of Bend Transportation Bond
Vote YES on 9-139 – Deschutes Public Library Bond
Vote Jeff Merkley for Oregon U.S. Senator
Vote Joe Biden for U.S. President; Kamala Harris for Vice President
