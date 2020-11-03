 Vote 2020: State of Oregon statewide race results | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 03, 2020

Vote 2020: State of Oregon statewide race results 

Who's ahead for state legislature seats, Secretary of State and more Oregon races that matter to Central Oregonians

The U.S. presidential election has been filled with vitriol—but even here in Central Oregon, incendiary ads and political mud-slinging has also been the name of the game.
click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly


Among the most noteworthy local campaign mudslinging came in the race for Oregon House 54, the seat that represents Bend in the Oregon Legislative Assembly. In that race, Republican Cheri Helt launched a series of ads attacking Democratic challenger Jason Kropf on everything from his losses in previous campaigns to his purported inaction around the allegations a former co-worker made against the District Attorney's office where Kropf works. Late in the campaign, Helt vowed to pull the negative ads, but with some ballots already cast at that point, it's difficult to say whether that shift had any impact.


Meanwhile, challengers in the House 53 race and for Oregon's Senate 27 race are hoping that the changing demographics of Deschutes County and Central Oregon—which is fairly evenly split between Democrats, Republicans and non-affiliated voters—will help them win their races.

As the returns come in on Election Night, we'll be able to see how voters in Bend felt about that issue.

These are the most updated results from Election Day, updated as often as we get new returns.

Oregon Senate District 27


Oregon House District 53


Oregon House District 54


Oregon Attorney General


Oregon Secretary of State

Stay tuned right here for local results, and on our Election Day is Here! page for updates on other races, including state and national races.

