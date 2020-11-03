 Vote 2020: U.S. House, Senate and Presidential race results | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 03, 2020 News » Local News

Vote 2020: U.S. House, Senate and Presidential race results 

Race results for Oregon's Congressional District 2 race, Oregon's U.S. Senate race and more updated here

By
For decades, people living in Oregon's 2nd Congressional District have had the same man represent them in Congress. This year, Rep. Greg Walden announced he was not running again, opening the door for two candidates to go head-to-head, without the status of an incumbency helping one candidate tip the scales for the "known quantity."

click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly
Democrat Alex Spenser and Republican Cliff Bentz are both hoping to win the seat today. We'll post updates in that race—along with results and information we know about the Oregon's U.S. Senate race and the U.S. presidential race—right here, all through Election Day.

Oregon's Congressional District 2


Oregon U.S. Senator

Democrat Jeff Merkley is the clear winner in the race. The Associated Press called the race soon after the polls closed in Oregon Tuesday night, The New York Times reported. Merkley was ahead 63.8% to Republican Jo Rae Perkins' 32.83% with 78.33% of the votes counted at 8:15 Tuesday night.


U.S. President/Vice President

Stay tuned right here for local results, and on our Election Day is Here! page for updates on other races, including state and national races.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

BOO! Halloween Shows Are Everywhere
Oh! Rats
The Garlic Equation
Party on with the Next Take-Home Brewfest
Spookies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
POST ELECTION Discussion - COFRW Luncheon

POST ELECTION Discussion - COFRW Luncheon - Bend Golf & Country Club

Thu., Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 28-November 4, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation