April 22, 2020 Opinion » Elections

Vote 2020 

The Source Weekly's endorsements in the May primary election. Check back often for new endorsements!

By
Endorsing candidates looks a little different in the midst of a global pandemic.

With most interviews and candidate appearances happening via Zoom, YouTube or any number of other online platforms, we've been challenged to adapt in how we connect with and learn about candidates—as have voters, voters' groups and anyone engaged in the political process.

SOURCE
  • Source

As such, not every one of our endorsements during this May primary will come with a video of candidates, as we've long offered during political season. Still, we're committed to researching candidates, educating local voters about who's running and their qualifications, and then bringing you our endorsements.

Stay tuned right here for our candidate endorsements for the state and local races through election day on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Endorsements:

-Vote Kim Thatcher for Secretary of State in the Republican Primary 4/19



We'll post our other endorsements for Deschutes County Commissioner, Congressional District 2 and other races here as we publish them, so check back often.


More reading about Central Oregon races:

Who's Running: May election will see a crowded field for Walden's seat, Democratic County Commission primary
