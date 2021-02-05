Vote for Central Oregon's Women of the Year! 

Women's work is often unsung—but over the past year, the women of Central Oregon (and far beyond) have stepped up to become not just awesome leaders, workers and community members, but also home-school teachers, home counselors, family health monitors, DIY gurus, social justice activists, vaccine heroes and so much more.

Now's your chance to see a woman in your life recognized for her resilience, strength and support.

Every year, the Source Weekly names a Woman of the Year. This year, we're asking the community to nominate Central Oregon women to be honored in three categories: Community Hero, Young Hero and Woman of the Year.

⇓ Access the survey by clicking the image below ⇓



