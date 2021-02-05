 Vote for Central Oregon's Women of the Year! | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 05, 2021

Vote for Central Oregon's Women of the Year! 

Vote for 2021's Woman of the Year, Young Hero and Community Hero Feb. 5-15

Women's work is often unsung—but over the past year, the women of Central Oregon (and far beyond) have stepped up to become not just awesome leaders, workers and community members, but also home-school teachers, home counselors, family health monitors, DIY gurus, social justice activists, vaccine heroes and so much more.

Now's your chance to see a woman in your life recognized for her resilience, strength and support.

Every year, the Source Weekly names a Woman of the Year. This year, we're asking the community to nominate Central Oregon women to be honored in three categories: Community Hero, Young Hero and Woman of the Year.



click image Winners from our 2020 Women's Issue, Woman of the Year Jesse Durham, Young Hero Angie Acevedo, Lifetime Achievement winner Lawnae Hunter, Community Hero Ruth Jones and Advancing Women winner Karina Smith. - PHOTOS BY MEGAN BAKER
  • photos by Megan Baker
  • Winners from our 2020 Women's Issue, Woman of the Year Jesse Durham, Young Hero Angie Acevedo, Lifetime Achievement winner Lawnae Hunter, Community Hero Ruth Jones and Advancing Women winner Karina Smith.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Let's celebrate Central Oregon's diversity, kindness and tenacity by digging deep and honoring some of the women who stay out of the limelight, but definitely deserve recognition after this challenging year.

Survey is open from Feb. 5-Feb. 15. Winners will be featured in the March 4 issue of the Source Weekly!

Anyone can vote for up to three women—one for each of the three categories.


