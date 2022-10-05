Vote Morgan Schmidt for Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Pos. 3 

In the race for position 3 on the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners, it's time for a change.

While we admire Patti Adair for advocating for Worrell Park and her work supporting Veteran's Village and the expansion of service hours for the Deschutes County Stabilization Center, we simply find Morgan Schmidt more prepared, more polished and, due to her founding Pandemic Partners during the COVID-19 pandemic, her advocacy on behalf of women, the unhoused and those in need of resources during the pandemic simply more impressive and more aligned with the needs of a growing Deschutes County.

click to enlarge Courtesy Morgan Schmidt

When discussing the important topic of groundwater in the region, Adair used her time during our interview to talk about the need to cut down water-sucking junipers. Schmidt, by contrast, advocated for on-farm efficiencies, for the need to expand water leasing programs and discussed the notion of collaboration among all stakeholders. Regarding county employees' abortion services in their health plans, Adair said she felt it was perfectly fine to allow the county's grandfathered plan—which doesn't have to comply with the state's Reproductive Health Equity Act, since it went into effect before the state's change—is fine by her. Schmidt believes it's not enough to meet the legal bare minimum and believes women of all professions and walks of life deserve to make their own medical decisions. On the psilocybin services in the unincorporated county, Adair was one of two commissioners who decided to put it back on the ballot for Deschutes County voters; Schmidt believes it's a waste of county resources to compel voters to vote yet again in a county that already majority-voted in favor.

In sum, we believe Schmidt's values and commitment better matches the values of a majority of Deschutes County voters. Vote Morgan Schmidt for the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners, position 3.