We Asked Local Groceries About Their Mask Policies. Here's Each Store's Response. 

Employees are provided with masks but aren’t required to wear them. They are also provided with gloves but are required to wear those.

Employees may wear masks if they choose to do so. Currently in the process of sourcing disposable masks and will make them available to in stores and distribution centers as soon as they are available. Sanitizer and wipes are available to customers, and Plexiglass shields have been installed in all checkout lanes as protective barriers from others. Social distancing is strongly encouraged, with rigorous cleaning routines put into place (applies to all locations).All employees and volunteers are required to wear masks, which they are provided with. Social distancing is enforced by social distancing officer who stands outside the store, regulating number of people that may enter the store at a time. The decision is still in the works of how many shoppers can enter the store at a time, however currently it is five. Hand washing is strongly enforced for employees, and there are cleaning wipes available to shoppers to wipe down their carts with. Rigorous cleaning routines have also been put into place.Employees are strongly urged, but not required to wear masks, which they are provided with. Employees are required to wear gloves and social distancing is strongly enforced (applies to all locations).Employees are encouraged to wear masks and gloves, and social distancing is encouraged, with plexiglass shields installed at registers (applies to all locations).No mask policy, but is enforcing social distancing and requires employees to wear gloves (applies to all locations).Employees may wear masks if they own one, and are strongly encouraged to wash hands and wear gloves. However, the store is not able to provide employees with masks due to the lack of resources, so some employees who own masks may wear them to work while many others do not. Currently, the store is quickly working towards providing all employees with masks.Employees are provided with and are required to wear masks and gloves, and are required to wash hands and change gloves at least every 30 minutes. Social distancing is enforced. Sanitizing wipes are provided for customers.Employees are provided with masks and gloves. Social distancing is enforced, monitoring the number of customers in store at once, limiting numbers. Proper hygiene is also enforced, with plexiglass partitions at cash registers, signs encouraging customers to stand 6 feet apart when in line, and rigorous cleaning routines (applies to all locations).Employees are strongly urged, but not required to wear masks, which they are provided with. Social distancing is also strongly enforced, only allowing 25 people in store at a time. When customers tend to cluster in one aisle, they are reminded by employees to keep their distance from others. Walmart Employees are strongly urged, but not required to wear masks, and are provided with gloves (applies to all locations).Employees are strongly urged, but not required to wear masks, which they are provided with. Proper hygiene and social distancing are strongly enforced (applies to all locations).