 We Tried All of the Dandy's Shakes So You Don't Have To | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

We Tried All of the Dandy's Shakes So You Don't Have To 

Two locals while away the pandemic in sweet bliss at a Bend drive-in

By

When quarantine sent us all home last year, my husband Ian and I decided our one outing each week would be Friday night dinner at Dandy's Drive-In. Ian grew up in Sisters and I'm from Prineville and Dandy's is our 1970s comfort food. It's also the perfect spot during a global pandemic because you're in an airtight car and only need to roll the window down far enough to let the food in.

Dandy&#39;s has a shake menu so big you can spend an entire pandemic checking it out. Pictured here is the classic chocolate shake and the root beer shake&mdash;like a mixed-up root beer float. Yum. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Dandy's has a shake menu so big you can spend an entire pandemic checking it out. Pictured here is the classic chocolate shake and the root beer shake—like a mixed-up root beer float. Yum.

After months of staring up at the milkshakes menu board, I had a brilliant pandemic idea.

"I know," I said a little too excitedly to Ian. "Let's try ALL of the Dandy's shakes!"

Ian agreed. "Why not? What else are we doing?" he said.

Week after week, we made our way through the board. On our drive there, we made predictions on who would like that night's shake more. We took each tasting seriously, sipping the shakes before eating, slurping them between burger and onion ring bites, enjoying them as dessert. We discussed the pros and cons. Phones were left at home. It was a touchstone event each week during the most bizarre year of our lives. Thank you, Dandy's. You are even dearer to us now than before.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Results!

Vanilla, Chocolate: We knew these standards were good already and we were happy to start with them. We'll keep coming back to the old reliables. I give the edge to vanilla; Ian to chocolate.

Strawberry: It was a good shake in the off-season, and it's a great shake when you can get it with fresh strawberries in late spring/early summer.

Cherry: Only order if you are truly a cherry person.

Blueberry, Blackberry: We liked blackberry better than blueberry. But raspberry the most.

Caramel: Like most Americans, I love anything caramel. This was one of my favorites.

click to enlarge Servers still deliver the food on roller skates&mdash;but mind you, they only take cash or checks. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Servers still deliver the food on roller skates—but mind you, they only take cash or checks.

Butterscotch: You forget about butterscotch because you stop at the caramel option right above it, but butterscotch was awesome, too. Felt almost umami. In the top for both of us.

Coffee: Ian is a truck driver and weirdly hates coffee. Even weirder, he loved this milkshake.

Mocha: Get the coffee.

Oreo: We both thought we were going to love this one, but the Oreo pieces are too small.

Pineapple: We both thought we were going to hate this one – and we loved it. Never bet against island drinks.

Marshmallow: One of my surprise favorites! It kinda has a toasted s'mores vibe – which I said about 10 times to Ian.

"I get it," he said.

Orange: We were excited to try this one because we thought it was going to taste like a creamsicle. It doesn't really – but Ian liked it anyway.

Peanut Butter: Our carhop told us this is a popular flavor. It must be a Gen Z thing.

Banana: One of Ian's top shakes – he's already ordered it again.

Root Beer: We thought we would like it because of root beer floats. Guess what? We did!

Raspberry: If you want a fruit shake other than the strawberry, get the raspberry – high marks from both of us.

Mint: We figured out late in the game that people mix flavors! This must be a mixer.

Ian's only comment: "If you really love mint, you will really love this shake."

Cake Batter: It comes with sprinkles! Order it on your birthday!

Dandy's Drive-In
1334 NE 3rd St., Bend
Mon-Thu 10:30am-7pm, Fri-Sat 10:30am-8pm
dandysdrivein.com
Related Go Old School: For you newcomers, here's how to eat like you're in vintage Bend
Go Old School
For you newcomers, here's how to eat like you're in vintage Bend
By Lisa Sipe
Restaurant Guide

About The Author

Sara Freedman

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Hard-ly Drinking
Light My Fire
John Harvey's Debut EP
Hail the Hardy Harlequins
May the Source Be With You
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
LandWatch Virtual Open House

Staff Pick
LandWatch Virtual Open House

Wed., May 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Chow

  • Chow »

    Wine at the Moon

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 12, 2021
    Pop-up at Silver Moon's production facility in Redmond More »

  • Chow »

    From Tacos to Burgers at Worthy

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 12, 2021
    The new menu includes beef burgers and fries, along with salads, a chicken sandwich and vegetarian offerings More »

  • Chow »

    Boba Blockage

    • By Ari Levaux
    • Apr 28, 2021
    A key ingredient in bubble tea is in short supply. We know it's tough—but here's what to try instead More »
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 12-19, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation