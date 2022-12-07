 WestSide Taco Reopens | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 07, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

WestSide Taco Reopens 

Revamped toy hauler RV saves the day!

By

WestSide Taco Co. has reopened in Redmond, following a fire that closed its doors in early October. The popular food cart, which has won Best Food Cart and Best Lunch in Redmond numerous times in the Source Weekly's Best of Central Oregon readers' poll, has been cobbling together some service using its catering equipment, but as owner Amber Amos said, "In this weather we are freezing to death." The loss of the cart was on top of a kitchen fire earlier in the year at Amos' second venture, Westside Local, in March.

PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTSIDE LOCAL FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy of WestSide Local Facebook

Amos and family revamped a toy hauler RV to serve as its new WestSide Local food cart, which soft-opened in its original spot at The Vault Taphouse on SW 6th Street in Redmond on Dec. 3. To celebrate the reopening, WestSide Local has some special happenings planned.

"We are gearing up for a grand reopening Saturday December 17th," Amos wrote to the Source in an email. "Ugly sweater Christmas contest, games, prizes, etc."

Stay up to date on the hours and party plans at WestSide Local on its Facebook page, facebook.com/Westsidetacos.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
