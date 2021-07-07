 What's Hot at the Yacht | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 07, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

What's Hot at the Yacht 

Midtown Yacht club food pod celebrates one year with a nautical-themed bash

By

From east to west to center, Bend is full up with food cart lots these days—each with its own vibe and offerings for delicious food-truck love. Midtown Bend got its first full-blown lot one year ago, when Midtown Yacht Club opened along 4th Street with a handful of carts and an indoor beer garden.

DANIEL GREGOIRE / UNSPLASH
  • Daniel Gregoire / Unsplash

On July 10, the Yacht Club is marking its one-year anniversary with a blow-out bash. Since the carts there are always worth a try (you haven't lived if you haven't tried the fully loaded tots at Tots!), we'd venture to say that one of the funnest parts about this party is... costumes! People attending the party are encouraged to dress up in their best "Yacht Rock" gear. Maybe that's a pirate theme, or a Hawaiian shirt or the real-deal "Yacht Rock." Apparently, perhaps unbeknownst to many of us high desert-dwellers, yacht rock is a thing and it can be Googled. Costume-clad attendees can compete to win prizes for most creative, best couple, clever pet and coolest captain cap, sailor or pirate hat. The contest will start around 6:30pm.

Local artisans will be on hand showing off their goods, along with other party activities. Live music starts at 2:30 with Fair Trade Boogie from 2 to 5:30pm, followed by LeftSlide from 7 to 9:30pm.

Carts currently at Midtown Yacht Club include Cowboy Pasta, ShimShon, Lively Up Yourself, Tots!, Alley Dogz and Barrio

Midtown Yacht Club One Year Anniversary Party
Sat., July 10
11am-9:30ish
1661 NE 4th St., Bend
midtownyachtclub.com


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
