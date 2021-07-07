What's Hot at the Yacht 

From east to west to center, Bend is full up with food cart lots these days—each with its own vibe and offerings for delicious food-truck love. Midtown Bend got its first full-blown lot one year ago, when Midtown Yacht Club opened along 4th Street with a handful of carts and an indoor beer garden.

Daniel Gregoire / Unsplash

On July 10, the Yacht Club is marking its one-year anniversary with a blow-out bash. Since the carts there are always worth a try (you haven't lived if you haven't tried the fully loaded tots at Tots!), we'd venture to say that one of the funnest parts about this party is... costumes! People attending the party are encouraged to dress up in their best "Yacht Rock" gear. Maybe that's a pirate theme, or a Hawaiian shirt or the real-deal "Yacht Rock." Apparently, perhaps unbeknownst to many of us high desert-dwellers, yacht rock is a thing and it can be Googled. Costume-clad attendees can compete to win prizes for most creative, best couple, clever pet and coolest captain cap, sailor or pirate hat. The contest will start around 6:30pm.

Local artisans will be on hand showing off their goods, along with other party activities. Live music starts at 2:30 with Fair Trade Boogie from 2 to 5:30pm, followed by LeftSlide from 7 to 9:30pm.

Carts currently at Midtown Yacht Club include Cowboy Pasta, ShimShon, Lively Up Yourself, Tots!, Alley Dogz and Barrio

Midtown Yacht Club One Year Anniversary Party

Sat., July 10

11am-9:30ish

1661 NE 4th St., Bend

midtownyachtclub.com