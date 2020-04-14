 What's Open in the Outdoors: A Recap for Those Who've Lost Track | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 14, 2020 Outside » Outside Features

What's Open in the Outdoors: A Recap for Those Who've Lost Track 

Where you can still go recreate outdoors, or even camp overnight in Central Oregon

By
Everything is closed: movie theaters, shops, events… and while we have to socially distance ourselves for the health of us and others, it’s also necessary to get fresh air and exercise.

Outdoor recreation is still available at hiking trails and open park space, where it is possible to follow through with the required social distancing precautions.

Here are the current rules and regulations of these outdoor recreation options, as provided by the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network.

Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland
Open for camping (other than at a developed campground) and parking and driving safely along forest roads. Developed sites, such as campgrounds, boat ramps and trailheads (including OHV trailheads) are closed. A majority of forest roads are closed, with muddy/wet trails and roads limiting use. Parking automobiles on dry grass is prohibited as the weather gets warmer, while it is permissible to park along forest roads.

click to enlarge The Crooked River National Grassland, open for dispersed camping and dispersed recreation away from trailheads. - U.S. FOREST SERVICE PACIFIC REGION, FLICKR
  • U.S. Forest Service Pacific Region, Flickr
  • The Crooked River National Grassland, open for dispersed camping and dispersed recreation away from trailheads.

Bureau of Land Management
Many developed campgrounds, BLM-managed trailheads and trails are accessible and open for day-use only, while all lavatories are closed. The John Day River and Lower Deschutes River are also closed for boating or tubing. Public lands that provide room for social distancing and a variety of outdoor activities are available through the BLM. For more information, call the Prineville District Office at (541)416-6700.

Oregon State Parks
Larkspur Trail is open, while all state parks (including all trails, viewpoints and facilities) are closed. Central Oregon locations that are now closed include Cove Palisades State Park, Smith Rock State Park, Tumalo State Park, La Pine State Park, Prineville Reservoir State Park, Cline Falls and Pilot Butte.

Bend Park and Recreation District
Open park space, off-leash dog areas, trails, picnic shelters and other areas are open, with a requirement of socially distancing six feet from others. All sports courts, playgrounds, skateparks and exercise equipment options are closed for use.

City of Redmond Parks
While natural areas, trails, and park space are available (with a requirement of socially distancing 6 feet from others), playgrounds, skateparks, dog parks, bike pump tracks and sports courts are closed for use.

City of Madras
Parks and trails are open with a requirement of socially distancing several feet from others. Playgrounds, sports courts and skateparks are closed. Jefferson County Parks are open, while playgrounds, covered picnic areas and facilities are closed for use.

Crook County Parks and Rec District
Parks and trails (including Ochoco Lake and Haystack Reservoir boat ramps) are open with a requirement of socially distancing several feet from others, while skateparks, playgrounds, sports courts and campgrounds are closed for use.

Sisters Park and Recreation District
Open park space and public lavatories are open for use with a requirement of socially distancing six feet from others. Skateparks, bike parks, disk golf areas and playgrounds are closed.

Things change fast in the age of coronavirus, so before you go, check with the land manager of the place you want to visit to ensure that the place is still open as described.


See all our Coronavirus coverage at our Coronavirus HQ.
Comments

Latest in Outside Features

More by Miina McCown

Readers also liked…

