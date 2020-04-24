Where to Donate Your Stimulus Check to Help Central Oregonians 

B
y now, at least some of the people who have been promised an "economic impact" payment through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
, or CARES Act, have received the money through direct deposit to their bank accounts. Still others are awaiting the funds via check.
For those who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and haven't received their payment, the Internal Revenue Service has a new Get My Payment portal
where people can check on the status of their payment.
While the funds will offer people laid off or experiencing reduced work hours some relief during this time of economic uncertainty, the fact that the payments went to anyone who filed a tax return means plenty of people got one, even while still working. If you're one of them, there's always the option of donating all or a portion of your payment to help those in tough spots—including those laid-off workers, as well as those who won't be receiving their own economic impact payment.
These are some of our suggestions for where to donate your payment to help Central Oregonians. (Obviously, this is far from a comprehensive list of where you can donate your money. The Source Weekly's annual GIVE GUIDE
is a great resource for getting to know more about the many nonprofits in Central Oregon.)
NeighborImpact
offers a wealth of services in the tri-county area, including emergency food and shelter, financial coaching, weatherization, energy bill payment assistance, rental assistance, first time homebuyer coaching, mortgage assistance, down payment assistance and child care resources—including remote Head Start support and organized emergency child care services in Crook County in response to the virus. Donate at neighborimpact.org
Shepherd's House
maintains shelter services for the unhoused population, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has responded to the vast increase in the needs of the community by offering prepackaged meals, clothes and needed supplies for anyone who is in need. While the shelter is full, its residents have been part of the effort to give food and other supplies to those who need it. Shepherd's House accepts cash donations, donations of supplies and welcomes volunteers. Its COVID-19 Emergency Needs
page is updated often with lists of the most urgent needs. shepherdshouseministries.org
The Giving Plate
is offering drive-up food boxes through the COVID-19 pandemic. People can donate online or mail in a check to support the program.
Bethlehem Inn
offers housing for 150 unhoused people every night. It is not able to take as many in-kind donations right now, but has a list of needed items, as well as an invitation to donate to on its website, bethleheminn.org
.
United Way of Deschutes County
has a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund that it is using to offer support funds to other local agencies and nonprofits. As of April 21, it had awarded $97,000 to 23 agencies in the region, include food pantries, the Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels and other programs serving the area's most vulnerable populations. It is not charging any admin fees to administer its Response Fund. People can donate quickly at the United Way of Deschutes County donation
portal. If you're having a hard time deciding where to donate your money, donating it here ensures it will be spread out widely in the community.
Embrace Bend and the Latino Community Association
are both raising funds to provide financial support to undocumented people and those left out of the stimulus funds. Donate to the Embrace Bend Mutual Aid fund at embracebend.com
, and to the LCA COVID-19 Relief Fund at latinocommunityassociation.org
.
The St. Charles Hero Fund
offers bonus pay to those on the frontlines of treating COVID-19 in Central Oregon in the month of April. Payments will get to caregivers by May 15. Donate to the St. Charles Hero Fund
here.
The Deschutes First Response Fund
-
St. Charles Health System
-
A message from those on the frontlines of treating COVID-19 in Central Oregon.
offers financial assistance to first responders including firefighters, law enforcement officers and paramedics, to help with "meals, lodging, services and equipment needed by first responders, in order to be supported during the COVID-19 pandemic," as well as support for their families, and mental health services. Donate to the Deschutes First Response Fund at deschutesfirstresponse.org
.
SOSBend.com
News » Commentary