Who's Running 

Oregon's senators in Washington, D.C., have long heralded the state's vote-by-mail elections system as a model for other states to follow. Now, with coronavirus concerns keeping lots of people at home, that system appears even more valuable. As of now, state elections officials have not announced any changes to Oregon's elections timeline due to widespread closures across the state.

With the filing deadline for the May primary elections having passed March 10, these are the candidates and measures locals can expect to see on their ballots in Deschutes County.

click image Chris Phan, Wikimedia Commons

No virus can stop voting by mail in Oregon, at least as far as we know.

Deschutes County Commission, Position 2 primary

Democrats:

Ron Boozell. Lists occupation as "Un-retired, and not-yet-hired." Navy veteran; lists "political prisoner" of Deschutes County Jail for "Punitive Contempt of Court."

Phil Chang. Natural Resource and Renewable Energy Consultant. Former U.S. Senate field representative, COIC program administrator

Greg Bryant. Retired, with 30+ years accounting, management experience

Republicans:

Phil Henderson. Current County Commissioner, former homebuilder and attorney.

Deschutes County Sheriff

L. Shane Nelson. Current Sheriff.

Scott Schaier. Current Bend Police officer.

County Treasurer

Greg Munn. Current Deschutes County Chief Financial Officer and Acting Treasurer. Former CFO, High Desert ESD

U.S. Representative, 2nd District primary

Republicans:

Jason Atkinson. Self-employed, former state Senator/Rep., former Oregon Fish & Wildlife Comm. From Central Point, Ore.

Cliff Bentz. State senator, attorney in part-time practice. From Ontario, Ore.

Knute C. Buehler. Orthopedic surgeon, former state representative. From Bend, Ore.

David R. Campbell. Project manager, supply chain manager. From White City, Ore.

Glenn Carey. State legislative director for railway union. Train conductor 25+ years. From Klamath Falls, Ore.

Jimmy Crumpacker. Investor. From Bend, Ore.

Travis A. Fager. General manager of a radio broadcast company. From La Grande, Ore.

Justin Livingston. Current Bend city councilor. Real estate broker. From Bend, Ore.

Kenneth W. Medenbach. Chainsaw Creations. From Crescent, Ore.

Mark R. Roberts. Online retailer. Former trucking executive & safety compliance officer. From White City, Ore.

Jeff Smith. Computer programmer. Former small business owner, farmer. From Elgin, Ore.

Democrats:

Nick (Nik) L. Huertz. Business & political consultant. Former retail store owner. From Central Point, Ore.

John P. Holm. Lists "currently disabled" as occupation. From Medford, Ore.

Jack Howard. Writer, single father. attorney, former Union County commissioner. From La Grande, Ore.

Alex Spenser. Campaign strategist. Former writer/performance coach for Jamie McLeod-Skinner. From Klamath Falls, Ore.

Chris Vaughn. Sales representative. Former Safeway shift manager. From Bend, Ore.

Measures

9-130 La Pine Park & Recreation District – Five-year local option levy for improving recreation facilities. Would add 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of La Pine properties for five years.

***9-131 City of Bend – Bonds for Traffic Flow, East-West Connectors, and Neighborhood Safety Improvements. Would add 47 cents per $1,000 assessed value of Bend properties. ***City councilors are voting March 18 on whether to remove this from the ballot.

9-132 Black Butte Ranch Service District — Five-Year Local Option Levy. Would add 65 cents per $1,000 for general operations for those in the service district for five years.

9-133 Redmond Fire & Rescue – Local Option Levy to Maintain Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Would add 27 cents per $1000 of assessed value to maintain general operations for five years.

May Primary Election Date: Tue, May 19, 2020

Last recommended day to mail your ballots back: Tuesday., May 12, 2020