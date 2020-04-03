Why Can't I Get Tested? 

N

click image Rawpixel

Testing for novel coronavirus is only available to people over 65 or those with certain symptoms. Ultimately, providers decide who gets tested, but many local doctors, clinics and hospitals follow the Oregon Health Authority's guidelines.

High Lakes Urgent Care Responds





When a provider does decide to test a patient for COVID-19, test results do not come back for one to two weeks, Mataya said.

click image U.S. Air Force

Drive-thru testing is not yet available in Central Oregon, though local health professionals have been advocating for it.

Testing at St. Charles Medical Center