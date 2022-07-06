 Wild Ride's Wild Ride | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 06, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Wild Ride's Wild Ride 

Redmond Brewery opens second location in Prineville

By

When Redmond's Wild Ride Brewing was an unnamed project in the planning stage—it opened in 2014—one of the five original co-owners remarked that the process itself was "a wild ride" and the concept stuck. Eight years and one global pandemic later, the ride now flows into Prineville. In addition to the original 20-barrel system, the beer makers now operate a five-barrel pilot system and taproom in what looks mighty similar to its original location—down to the glass garage doors, towering grain silo and bank of four food trucks. If it ain't broke....

click to enlarge WILD RIDE
  • Wild Ride

Co-founder Brian Mitchell said it was the pandemic that, "shifted our focus of operations to what we had more control over, which was a second taproom location," given that "distribution has been very challenging since the pandemic hit."

Wild Ride's beers are distributed beyond Oregon in Washington, Idaho and Alaska.

What really pulled the brewing company through—and every local company that's still in business—is the support it received from locals. Said Mitchell, "We have always felt so fortunate for the Redmond and Central Oregon community (and now Prineville as well) for all of the support they've given Wild Ride. It's a huge reason we host a handful of special events throughout the year to raise a lot of money to give back to the community and as a way to say thank you in an entertaining way. It always sounds kind of corny when you say it, but we wouldn't be here without the Central Oregon community supporting us, especially during these past couple of years."

“It always sounds kind of corny when you say it, but we wouldn’t be here without the Central Oregon community supporting us, especially during these past couple of years.”—Brian Mitchell tweet this

The new Prineville location's smaller brewing system allows Wild Ride to both "fine-tune current beer recipes" as well as experiment "with unique brewing ingredients," Mitchell told the Source. There are a total of two dozen house beers on tap (plus a pair of guest ciders, not to mention wine options and soft drinks for customers of all ages) in Prineville. Mitchell said Wild Ride's brewmaster, Michael "Curly" White, will oversee brewing operations at both brewing facilities and will "probably get back to some of his old roots in brewing more often on the smaller system." White previously brewed at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend, on its basement-level, six-barrel brewery for nearly 15 years.

Located on Prineville's main street, Third Street, Wild Ride's new 4,000-square-foot facility and large patio includes multiple fire pits. The current food truck operators include Wild Catch Fish & Chips, Stone Pine Pizza, Andale Street Tacos and Burger Love. The trucks, like the brewery, are open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

As for what might come next after opening a second location after eight years in business, Mitchell said, "We've always invested in ourselves." He credits the extraordinary team that has made Wild Ride the destination it's become. As for possibly eyeing a third destination, he added, "It's a bit early, but it certainly has been discussed. If and when the time is right to expand again, it's very likely that we'd be looking outside of Central Oregon, (but) it's about finding the community we feel would support the Wild Ride brand...and create a fun, casual, beer-centric environment."

Wild Ride Brewing
1500 NE 3rd St., Prineville
wildridebrew.com
Wild Ride's new brewery and taproom is now open in Prineville.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
Outdoor Yoga Flow Classes

Outdoor Yoga Flow Classes - Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Continues through Sept. 11
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Brian Yaeger

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly July 7, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation