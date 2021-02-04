Winter Calendar 

Courtesy Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Mindfully moving with your little one builds bonds and healthy habits for mommas and kids!

January-March

Junior Snow Ranger Program

OUTSIDE – This outdoor winter event is open to children of all ages. The Bend Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest and Mt. Bachelor present this hands-on fun learning experience for youth. A great chance for kids to learn about snowshoeing, winter safety and the science behind the seasons. Sundays, dates TBD.

Mt. Bachelor | Free

Mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/resort-activities/snowshoeing

Build confidence in the kitchen and explore new foods with cooking classes designed just for kids.

February 6

Youth Class-Pierogis

COOK – A cooking class perfect for children ages 7-17, where they can learn how to create pierogi. These traditional Polish- style dumplings are served with a variety of different fillings, so there is sure to be something that everyone likes! 5:30-9pm

Kindred Creative Kitchen | $50

Thekindredcreativekitchen.com/book-online

February 6

Museum and Me

PLAYTIME – Peaceful hours at the museum for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum. There is limited space for this after-hours museum event, so register early to enjoy the exhibits.

High Desert Museum | Free

Highdesertmuseum.org/events/museum-and-me-feb

Mondays & Fridays

ARTS AND CRAFTS – An opportunity for kids to connect with each other and to their creativity. This one-day-a-week session follows the themes of nature, perfectly balancing outdoor exploration with open create time. Perfect for ages 5-11. 9am-2:15pm

Roots Art & Nature School | $600/semester

Rootsartnatureschool.com/full-day

Mondays – Thursdays

Art Explorers -Afternoons

ARTS AND CRAFTS – These afternoon sessions are offered four days a week, allowing you to choose how often you want to come explore art. Sessions are designed for children ages 5-11 and feature a weekly theme, open studio time and the challenge to create with new materials. 3-5pm

Roots Art & Nature School | $100-$355/month

Rootsartnatureschool.com/afternoon

Tuesdays & Thursdays

Mommy & Me: Breastfeeding Support Group

MOM FRIENDLY – This weekly support group invites all new moms or moms-to-be to join in. There are lactation consultants and other moms to help answer questions and get some social support. All are welcome, including partners and siblings, no matter how you are feeding your baby. Check Facebook for updates as space may be limited while COVID -19 precautions are in place. Thursdays 1-3pm at Central Oregon Locavore and Tuesdays Noon-2pm at the Redmond St. Charles Women's Center.

Two locations | Free

facebook.com/Mommyand MeBreastfeedingSupportGrou StCharlesBend

February 11 & 12

Winter Nights Series

TOGETHER – Visit the museum during this special after hours event, featuring live music and refreshments from the Rimrock Café. Explore the exhibits during this festive winter event. Space is limited, so get your timed tickets early! 4-7:30pm.

High Desert Museum | $3-$10

Highdesertmuseum.org/events/winter-nights-series-feb11

February 13

Youth Class- Valentine's Treats

COOK – This hands-on class will guide your children through making fun Valentine's Day treats. A great opportunity for your budding chef to learn essential kitchen skills. Recommended for ages 7-17. 2:30-6pm

Kindred Creative Kitchen | $50

Thekindredcreativekitchen.com/book-online

Wednesdays

Wonder Wednesdays at the High Desert Museum

Kids love to explore the museum exhibits during quiet times or Wonder Wednesdays.

EXPLORE – A great way to provide engaging and new activities for students in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, as the navigate the ongoing pandemic. Reduced ticket prices on Wednesdays for students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Wonder Wednesdays will continue throughout the 2021 school year.

High Desert Museum | $5

Highdesertmusuem.org/wonder-wednesdays

Tuesdays

Online Story Time

READ - Help develop your child's vocabulary with fun! Join community librarians for songs, rhymes and stories that prepare your young one for learning and loving to read. 10am

Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/kids/programs



Saturdays

Livestream Pre + Postnatal Yoga

MOM-FRIENDLY - Livestreamed yoga classes for new mamas and mamas to be! Classes are perfect for mamas looking to find some ease or energy. 10:30-11:30am.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $9, 5-pack $40

freespiritbend.com/

February 13-21 & March 20-28

Race around Mt. Bachelor in style with your own sled dog crew.

OUTSIDE - A wild, magical experience! A chance to adventure with professional mushers along the snowy trails of Mt. Bachelor with a ride behind a real dog sled team! Meet the team of pups before your journey and then stay snug and warm in the sled as you explore the mountain. Available Thursdays-Mondays

Mt. Bachelor | $$95-195

mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/resort-activities/sled-dog-rides

February 13-27

Science of the Spectrum

LEARN - This class will focus on how the human eye sees color, the science behind the color spectrum, and the study of art theories concerning color. Gain an understanding of the science involved in the human experience of color while creating color theory art pieces including handmade kaleidoscopes and monochromatic portraits. 10am-12:30pm

Art Station | $95-$114

Register.bendparksandrec.org

February 15

Bot Lab

BUILD - These workshops are designed to promote fun learning and creativity through STEM education. Students will be challenged to problem-solve and work logically using LEGO technology to build themed robots and program computer software to bring them to life! 10am-Noon.

Sylvan Learning Center | $49-$58

register.bendparksandrec.org

February

Art-rageous Days

CREATE - Discover your creative side! These two-day weekly afternoon classes will offer a mix of painting, pastels, drawing, clay, sculpture and mixed media. There is always a new project in each session, so sign up for more than one session to learn something new! Afternoons.

Art Station | $65-$78

register.bendparksandrec.org

February 15

Engineering Lab

SCIENCE AND TECH - Use your engineering brain while planning, designing, building, and testing simple machines and complex bridge structures in this one-day workshop. A great way for your engineering kiddos to spend a non-school day with new design challenges every session!12-2:30pm

Sylvan Learning Center Northwest Crossing | $49-$58

register.bendparksandrec.org

February-March

SoccerJrs

PLAY – There are several options for kids with little to no soccer experience to learn the basics. Using props and games, this series is designed to develop motor skills, promote physical fitness and create self-confidence. Classes for age groups as young as 18-35 months to 6 years old.

Cascade Indoor Sports Center | $110-$132

register.bendparksandrec.org

February 17

Nature Nights: The Importance of Insects

LEARN – A monthly presentation on a nature-related topic given by experts in their field. February's theme is all about insects! Learn about the important roles that insects occupy in our natural world and ecosystems. Get a look at rare and common insects you may find outside and actions you can take to protect these vital creatures. 7pm

Online | Free

Deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes-events

Tuesdays

Kids Ninja Warrior Classes

PLAYTIME - Unique to Bend, your kids will gain amazing abilities through obstacle course training, climbing and fitness conditioning, and team motivation in our Kids Ninja Warrior classes. There are classes designed for several age groups, ranging from new babes to pre-teens. Class size is limited so advanced registration is highly recommended. 3:30-4:30pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99 for a six-week series

freespiritbend.com

February 18 & March 11

ARTS AND CRAFTS – A great way for you and your young one to learn about the wonders of clay. Little artists will squish, push, form, flatten and create a ceramic piece and decorate it with bright colored glazes. Ages 3-5. 9:45-10:45am.

Art Station | $19-$22

register.bendparksandrec.org

February 20

Youth Class- Comfort Foods

COOK - The weather is cold, and we all need a little comfort sometimes! Your child will learn how to create comfort foods that they can take home and share with the family. Best for children ages 7-17. 5:30-9pm

Kindred Creative Kitchen | $50

Thekindredcreativekitchen.com/book-online

Tuesdays

Camp Fire Afterschool

Keep creativity alive with free, virtual art activities from Camp Fire.

ARTS AND CRAFTS – Every Tuesday Camp Fire Afterschool staff facilitates a fun 15–20-minute enrichment activity! These activities are a special way for families with kids at home to get a break and stay connected with each other. 4-4:30pm.

Camp Fire Central Oregon | Free

campfireco.org/virtual

March 1

Online Only: Music and Movement

MOVE - Movement is closely linked with literacy. Spend some time boosting your child's confidence with reading while they sing, dance and play. If you don't have an instrument, two spoons or pots and pans work! 10:30am

Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/kids/programs

February-March

Lil' Dragons

PLAYTIME – Learn the basics of Tang Soo Do Karate, while developing discipline, self-control, confidence, teamwork and motor skills. Monday and Wednesday afternoons.

Odyssey Martial Arts | $79-$94

register.bendparksandrec.org

Wednesdays

Kids Ninja Warrior Half-Day Camp

Make new friends at Ninja Warrior full and half day camps.

PLAYTIME – This drop-off style camp gives kids the chance to play, climb and explore. They get to burn off some extra energy while meeting up with other kids their age. 1:30-4:30pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $149 for a six-week series

freespiritbend.com

March 6

Youth Class- Spring Healthy Dinners

COOK - Parents, wouldn't it be nice to have your child to be able to make a flavorful and healthy dinner? This hands-on cooking class gives your kids the skills to make a variety of healthy dinner options. 5:30-9pm

Kindred Creative Kitchen | $50

Thekindredcreativekitchen.com/book-online

Tuesdays &Thursdays

Teens in Action

SERVE - A virtual iteration of the Teens in Action service club. Online meetings keep your teens engaged and socializing while they discuss ways they can help the community.

Camp Fire Central Oregon | Free

campfireco.org/virtual

March 13

Youth Class- Pies

COOK – Everybody has a favorite pie – they're a great comfort food and a great way to showcase seasonal fruits. Your child will learn how to make a verity of fresh and seasonal pies in this cooking class. 5:30-9pm

Kindred Creative Kitchen | $50

Thekindredcreativekitchen.com/book-online

February-March

Come Dance With Me

DANCE - Learn the basics of ballet with your preschooler! Classes are designed to allow parents and children to dance and enjoy the magic of ballet. Watch as they learn steps, terminology and jump higher! Wednesday mornings.

Online or at Academie De Ballet | $81-$97

register.bendparksandrec.org

March 17

Nature Nights: Reciprocity with the Natural World

LEARN – A monthly presentation on a nature-related topic given by experts in their field. March's theme is about our connection to the natural world; the blessings it gives us and how we can return the favor. Save the date for this fun and educational experience. 7pm

Online | Free

Deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes-events

February-March

Beginning White Belt Karate

MOVE - Discover what martial arts is all about in this class designed for white belts! Students will acquire control, focus, discipline, self-defense skills, confidence and respect, while learning karate techniques and having fun.

Odyssey Martial Arts | $79-$94

register.bendparksandrec.org

March - April

Twinkle Toes Tap

DANCE - A great class for children ages 5-7 to learn coordination while tapping out rhythm sounds with their feet. Choreography develops the brain and improves retention skills and dancing is always fun! Friday afternoons.

Academie De Ballet | $105-$126

register.bendparksandrec.org

March-April

Hip Hop

DANCE - A chance to learn the latest dance style of today's top choreographers. Utilizing moves from street dance, breaking, popping, locking and freestyle and incorporating them into a vibrant dance combination that expresses individuality. Face coverings are required in the class. Friday evenings.

Academie De Ballet | $105-$126

register.bendparksandrec.org

Thursdays

Online Only: Story Time Live

READ - Interactive story time with songs, rhymes and movement. Early literacy skills to get your child ready to learn to read are the focus of these story times. You and your child will hear great stories while also becoming more familiar with letter sounds, rhyming, vocabulary and print. Fun for everyone with opportunities to sing and join in on movement rhyme. 10am

Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/kids/program