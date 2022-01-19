 Winter Nature Nights: Learn About the Natural World from the Comfort of Home | Natural World | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 25, 2022 Outside » Natural World

Winter Nature Nights: Learn About the Natural World from the Comfort of Home 

Annual Deschutes Land Trust series kicks off in January

By

By about the end of January, many Central Oregonians start dreaming about warmer temperatures, longer days and the arrival of spring and more time outdoors. But alas, as most of us know, spring won’t be here until June—OK, maybe May—so we have to dream about spring while making it through the rest of winter that is still to come. Enter the Deschutes Land Trust and its annual winter Nature Nights series. It hosts free, monthly presentations from January through March on nature-related topics given by experts in their field, which provide the perfect nighttime diversion to help speed winter along. This year Nature Nights are once again virtual, so you don’t even have to get out of your sweatpants! Mark your calendar, grab your favorite beverage and some popcorn, and settle in for these upcoming talks: 

click to enlarge JAY MAHER
  • Jay Maher
January 26: A Low-to-No Snow Future
7-8:30pm, Virtual
Mountain snowpacks have historically acted as large, natural reservoirs of water, as well as providing awesome recreational opportunities. In recent decades, however, snowpack has declined—another sign of a changing climate. If our climate continues to warm, snow loss will be exacerbated across the Western U.S., termed a “low-to-no snow future.” Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Dr. Alan Rhoades, and Dr. Erica Siirila-Woodburn to learn about the possibility of a low-to-no snow future in the Cascades. Rhoades and Siirila-Woodburn will offer proactive solutions to both mitigate the extent of and adapt to the changing conditions of a low-to-no snow future. Learn how you can help make a difference in our (hopefully!) snowy future. This presentation is free, but you must get your ticket online.


March 2: Is Climate Anxiety Bad for the Planet?
7-8:30pm, Virtual
"The chronic fear of environmental doom" is how the American Psychological Association defines eco-anxiety, and it is on the rise around the world, as communities increasingly experience the effects of climate change. Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Dr. Sarah Jaquette Ray as we take a look at climate anxiety. Drawing on her recent book, Ray will explore climate anxiety, who feels it and how it affects our ability to address climate change. She’ll share details on how climate anxiety is leaving many immobilized and/or apathetic, and offer some emotional skills to help us all navigate this era of climate crisis. Learn how you can manage your climate anxiety and become a stronger advocate for climate action. This presentation is free and ticket sales open one month prior to the event.



March 30: American Pikas and Climate Change
7-8:30pm, Virtual
You might know the America pika as a fuzzy little creature that chirps and runs away with grass in its mouth while you’re hiking in the mountains, but they are oh so much more than that! Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Dr. Matt Shinderman, director of the Human and Ecosystem Resilience and Sustainability Lab at Oregon State University-Cascades, for a talk on these intriguing creatures and how they are adapting to major challenges like climate change. Shinderman will share the results of a five-year study of American pikas in the Pacific Northwest that suggests that they can persist in lower elevation landscapes in our high desert, despite their moniker as a high alpine species. Matt will also include lessons learned from other long-term monitoring efforts, and offer solutions for how we can all help pikas thrive into the future. This presentation is free and ticket sales open one month prior to the event.

The Land Trust has been hosting Nature Nights since 2011. All Nature Nights are free, but a ticket is required. Register online: deschuteslandtrust.org

 

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Natural World »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Adventures with Osprey

    Adventures with Osprey

    On banding birds in the sometimes-treacherous waters of Crane Prairie
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • The Cleanup Crew

    The Cleanup Crew

    Carrion beetles perform a much-needed service in the natural world
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Nov 25, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Pranom Pop-Up: a traveling Thai street food pop-up

Pranom Pop-Up: a traveling Thai street food pop-up - Boss Rambler Beer Club

Tue., Jan. 25, 5 p.m. and Wed., Jan. 26, 5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Natural World

  • Natural World »

    A Deadly Dilemma

    • By Jim Anderson
    • Jan 5, 2022
    A case for removing lead from hunting—whether it's required by law or not More »

  • Natural World »

    A Riot of Robins

    • By Debra Merskin
    • Dec 22, 2021
    Why yes, there is a massive migration of robins—aka Turdus migratorius—going on right now More »

  • Natural World »

    Feeding Our Feathered Friends

    • By Jim Anderson, and Elise Wolf
    • Dec 15, 2021
    What to feed the birds you love seeing at the window More »
  • More »

More by Sarah Mowry

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly January 20, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation