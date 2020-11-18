 Winter Warming Shelter Open in Temporary Location; New Location Opening Nov. 23 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 18, 2020 News » Local News

Winter Warming Shelter Open in Temporary Location; New Location Opening Nov. 23 

Community leaders mobilize quickly following the death of a Bend man

By

Bend's winter warming shelter opened in a temporary location the weekend of Nov. 14, following the death of a man due to cold weather exposure. David Savory died Nov. 10 in Bend.

"This is a real tragedy for our town," wrote Bend Mayor Sally Russell in an email Nov. 13. "I know we can do better."

First Presbyterian Church is providing a respite from frigid temperatures. Pastor Morgan Schmidt advised people wanting to help with the church&#39;s temporary shelter to check the Pandemic Partners Bend Facebook page, and to visit the Crowdsource Justice Facebook page to advocate for long-term homeless solutions. - MORGAN SCHMIDT
  • Morgan Schmidt
  • First Presbyterian Church is providing a respite from frigid temperatures. Pastor Morgan Schmidt advised people wanting to help with the church's temporary shelter to check the Pandemic Partners Bend Facebook page, and to visit the Crowdsource Justice Facebook page to advocate for long-term homeless solutions.

A group of Central Oregon government officials and community homeless advocates met virtually on Nov. 13 in response to Savory's death, aiming to move up the timeline for opening Bend's 2020-21 winter warming shelter.

The building slated for the winter shelter "needed a lot of work," to get it ready to house people, Bend's Oregon House representative, Rep. Cheri Helt, told the Source, so the group acted quickly to site a temporary shelter at Bend's First Presbyterian Church until the more permanent winter shelter location, on 2nd Street, could be finished. Volunteers set up tents inside First Presbyterian over the weekend, filling to capacity.

On Nov. 17, Shepherd's House, which will operate the shelter throughout the winter, announced that it would open the more permanent location Nov. 23.

"This new shelter is located on 2nd Street and will serve up to 70 women, children, families, and singles each night with warm beds, hot food, and loving care through April," read a press release from Shepherd's House Ministries. "We are grateful for our partnership with the City of Bend, countless other homeless advocates, and the community at large that will make this effort possible."

The new location, opening on Nov. 23, is located at 275 NE 2nd Street in Bend. Volunteers are still needed to operate the shelter, Helt said. Prospective volunteers can contact Volunteer Coordinator Ryan Olufso at ryano@shepherdshouseministries.org.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Nine Months into the Pandemic, It's Time to Restore Representative Governance
Letters to the Editor 11/19/20
A Natural Remedy
Duel Personalities
Rites of Passage Gone Awry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
November WEB Connect Make and Take

November WEB Connect Make and Take - 63320 Stonewood Dr

Wed., Nov. 18, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 18-25, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation