 Wonderland Chicken Expands to Bend
September 14, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Wonderland Chicken Expands to Bend 

Wonderland opened a new, second location at the Bunk + Brew hostel and food cart pod

By

Wonderland Chicken Co. has been the go-to spot for Nashville hot chicken sandwiches in Sisters since opening in 2021, and now, Bendites don't have to drive quite so far to enjoy the spicy goodness. Wonderland opened a new, second location at the Bunk + Brew hostel and food cart pod on NW Hawthorne Avenue early this month, featuring the same fried chicken and sides found at the Sisters location. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9pm. Also on the docket for Wonderland: a spicy chicken sandwich eating competition happening Sept. 24, with cash prizes for the top three finishers. More information on the contest is available at facebook.com/wonderlandchickenco.

click to enlarge COURTESY WONDERLAND CHICKEN FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy Wonderland Chicken Facebook

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
