Wonderland Chicken Expands to Bend 

Wonderland Chicken Co. has been the go-to spot for Nashville hot chicken sandwiches in Sisters since opening in 2021, and now, Bendites don't have to drive quite so far to enjoy the spicy goodness. Wonderland opened a new, second location at the Bunk + Brew hostel and food cart pod on NW Hawthorne Avenue early this month, featuring the same fried chicken and sides found at the Sisters location. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9pm. Also on the docket for Wonderland: a spicy chicken sandwich eating competition happening Sept. 24, with cash prizes for the top three finishers. More information on the contest is available at facebook.com/wonderlandchickenco.

