Writing Roundup 

If the prospect of fall has you conjuring up images of warm fireplaces, hot drinks and a book to cozy up with, then the local reading and writing scene has you covered this season. The Source Weekly's calendar is full of events at local book stores, area libraries and more, all centered around the love of reading or writing or both.

Here are a few noteworthy events—or series—to look forward to this coming month or so.

click to enlarge Courtesy Roundabout Books

Catch these events and read these books to expand your literary landscape.

Roundabout Books

When it comes to author events, Roundabout Books has become a go-to for readers looking to connect with writers. This month alone, Roundabout hosts Author Events with Cai Emmons (author of the new book, "Unleashed") on Sept. 15, Merry Prankster Ken Babbs (this one at Worthy Brewing, but co-hosted by Roundabout) Sept. 18, Virginia Hartman (Author of "The Marsh Queen) Sept. 27 and Ashley Winstead (author of "The Last Housewife") on Sept. 29. And that's not to mention its Rediscovered Reads, Mystery and Middles book club events, and its online "Fall into OBOB" events, bringing in authors from the popular children's book competition, Oregon Battle of the Books. All the above-mentioned events are listed in the Source Weekly's calendar at bendsource.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Roundabout Books

Catch these events and read these books to expand your literary landscape.

Library Events

The Deschutes Public Library system is a treasure trove of events of all types (including being the co-host of our upcoming Poetry Contest—details to be announced soon), and that certainly includes events for writers. Tuesday afternoons, DPL reserves space for Quiet Writing Time at the Downtown branch from 1:30-4:30pm. On Sept. 19, the Redmond branch hosts a "Women's Equality Day Workshop" that discusses how women were portrayed in the past, and encourages participants to write a "freedom haiku." And on Sept. 23, the Sunriver branch offers its "Writers Writing: First Impressions – Strategies for Effective Openings" event, teaching people how to write an opening that will draw in the reader. On Oct. 8, the Sisters branch hosts "Writers Writing: Healing Poetry – The Art of Living Through Grief." Lots more is available at the Source calendar page or on the Deschutes Public Library calendar page.

click to enlarge Submitted

Waterston Desert Writing Prize

Our own Ellen Waterston—who in addition to her many other writing accolades, pens a monthly column on ageism and ageing in this newspaper the fourth week of each month, is the creative force behind the Waterston Desert Writing Prize, a contest honoring the talents of writers who tell tales of desert landscapes. On Sept. 22, the High Desert Museum hosts a ceremony naming the winner of this year's prize. The evening includes readings by Kevin Fedarko, author of "The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon," as well as a reading from Caroline Tracey, winner of the 2022 prize. Tracey's piece, "SALT LAKES," is a collection of 18 essays with a queer perspective on climate change in arid environments.

More information is available on the Source calendar or at highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize/.

Writing Groups with the Central Oregon Writers Guild

Where's a budding writer to go to gain some solidarity or inspiration? The Central Oregon Writers Guild is a place to find workshops and other events centered around the written word. On Sept. 17, writer and psychotherapist Philip Kenney hosts the September COWG workshop, "The Writer's Crucible," tackling the topic of imposter syndrome, or the "not-good-enough" narrative. Find that and other upcoming events at centraloregonwritersguild.com.

Raging Writers workshop/open mic

Irene Cooper and V. Mello, two local writers, are collaborating with Spork for a free and inclusive writing event one Sunday a month, called Raging Writers. The first event, on the second Sunday of the month, already happened in September, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 9 from 3:30 to 5:30pm. The afternoon starts with an hour-long writing workshop followed by an open mic. Spork is located at 937 Newport Ave. in Bend.

Also look for Cooper's upcoming book release, "Found," a psychological crime thriller published by Atmosphere Press that's out Oct. 20. Get more details on Cooper's new book and her work at irenecooperwrites.com.